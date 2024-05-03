Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5: Taiyo To Face An Assassination; Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Taiyo Asano managed to forge deeper bonds with Mutsumi's older brothers, Kengo and Shinzo, in the last episode. From a playful game of tag with Kengo to a daring rescue mission to save Shinzo, Taiyo has been displaying remarkable growth as a member of the Yozakura family. Yet, a dangerous figure looms in the background, which has made fans eager for the release of Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details of the upcoming episode.

Mission Yozakura Family Episode 5: Release date and streaming details

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. JST in Japan. However, the simulcast will be slightly delayed for viewers outside of Asia. After a 30-minute delay, fans from selected regions (excluding Asia) will be able to stream the episode on the Disney+ platform.

Additionally, viewers in the United States can catch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 exclusively on Hulu. For fans residing in Southeast Asia, iQIYI provides an alternative platform to watch the latest episode. Furthermore, Netflix streams the anime in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, offering another option for viewers in these regions to enjoy the series.

Expected plot in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5 will likely feature more of Taiyo's training regimen and potentially revisit key moments from previous episodes. The episode may emphasize Taiyo's growth and development as he continues to hone his skills under the guidance of the Yozakura family.

Moreover, the mysterious man from the end of the last episode should have his identity revealed in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5. Given his dramatic appearance and the fact that he is targeting Taiyo, we should see some action in the upcoming episode as well.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4, titled Kengo/Shinzo, kicks off with some humor as Taiyo seeks guidance from Mutsumi on how to don women's undergarments for disguise practice. Their banter is interrupted by the arrival of Kengo, who offers to impart his expertise on the matter to Taiyo.

The morning antics segue into serious business when Shinoz tasks Taiyo with a mission to retrieve the original plate used for counterfeit money. Meanwhile, during their walk to school, Taiyo effortlessly catches a baseball hurtling toward him, a testament to his growing superhuman abilities, something he hasn’t realized yet.

At school, Mutsumi points out Taiyo's emerging ninja-like skills, which have earned him the nickname Ninja among his peers due to his undetectable presence in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4. Post-school activities lead Mutsumi to enlist Taiyo's help with administrative duties, only to find Kengo missing a crucial file. Instead of assisting, Kengo engages Mutsumi in a game of tag, cleverly disguised as Taiyo, but Mutsumi quickly sees through his ruse.

Later, Kengo advises Taiyo to drop the formalities, emphasizing their close age proximity. Meanwhile, the Yozakura family hotline buzzes with urgency as Shinzo reports the loss of his weapon, rendering him unusually vulnerable. Mutsumi enlists Taiyo's aid in assisting her brother, and our protagonist shows off his honed skills as he effortlessly dispatches adversaries to reach Shinzo's side.

Taiyo retrieves weapons for Shinzo in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4, restoring his confidence and transforming him into a formidable force once more. However, their escape is marred by an ambush, resulting in Taiyo sustaining a leg injury. Undeterred, Taiyo improvises, using a fork as a weapon to incapacitate their assailant.

With their mission accomplished, the duo flees the enemy base, but Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 concludes with a chilling scene where a mysterious figure interrogates the defeated guards. When met with silence, the figure resorts to violence, eliminating one of them with a hammer. Consulting his phone for his next assignment, the screen displays Taiyo's image.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more on Taiyo’s acceptance as Yozakura in the Mission: Yozakura Family anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

