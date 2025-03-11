Momentary Lily Episode 11: Team Emyu To Uncover The Truth; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Momentary Lily follows Team Emyu as they pursue Yuri’s apparition after their battle with a Wild Hunt. Sazanka’s tracking led them to a hidden subway tunnel, revealing an advanced facility filled with pods and a massive central pillar.

Inside, they encountered doppelgangers of themselves, who had lived different lives. Renge experienced a vision revealing that she once met Nerine, Yuri’s lost friend, and inherited her Andvari. Using Hina’s strategy, they hacked the system and were transported to a simulated world.

Here, an AI resembling Yuri materialized. Momentary Lily Episode 11 will explore the AI-controlled system, revealing its purpose and how it connects to the girls' fragmented memories. The AI resembling Yuri may guide them through their pasts.

This may provide more insight into their origins before humanity's downfall. Additionally, the upcoming episode should clarify why the facility cloned the girls, why their recollections differ, and the true nature of the Andvari.

Advertisement

This will likely uncover hidden truths that reshape their understanding of their existence. Momentary Lily Episode 11 will air on March 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X in Japan.

International viewers can watch Momentary Lily Episode 11 on Crunchyroll three hours after its initial airing. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on March 14, 2025, and on Amazon Prime on March 15, 2025.

For more news from the Momentary Lily anime, stay up-to-date on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.