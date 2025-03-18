Momentary Lily Episode 12: Team Emyu Shares A Meal; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Momentary Lily episode, ‘Cooking Together With the Untouchable Girl,’ continued with Team Emyu inside the system while their counterparts tended to their unconscious bodies. The AI resembled Yuri due to Hinageshi’s input. It revealed that global facilities aided Wild Hunts in erasing intelligent life by creating stronger, identical human copies to eliminate real humans unknowingly.

However, their directive was interrupted. Renge then learned she was originally human but altered by Andvari, which was now destroying her body. Before further answers came, the system started deleting itself, erasing the AI.

With so many truths being found out, Momentary Lily Episode 12 will likely see Team Emyu share a meal together to regain their focus and determine their next course of action. Accepting the truth, they will commit to stopping the facilities and Wild Hunts.

The upcoming episode may also feature another battle with the powerful Wild Hunt, Balor. Meanwhile, Renge will likely begin experiencing the worsening effects of her modified body breaking down due to Andvari’s influence.

Momentary Lily Episode 12 is set to air on March 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other networks such as Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X. After its original airing, Crunchyroll will stream the episode three hours later.

Additionally, Momentary Lily Episode 12 will be available in Japan on U-NEXT starting at 12:00 am JST on March 21 and Amazon Prime on March 22.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.