Momentary Lily Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Momentary Lily Episode 3 will likely reveal more about Yuri’s past, so don’t miss it as it releases. Get the recap, the expected plot, when it’s out, and where to stream it here.
In 'Italian Canned Mackerel Tomato Hot Pot Soup With Everyone,' fans saw Renge learn from Yuri and others that their weapons, or Andvari, originated from the Wild Hunts before choosing them as new masters.
Renge's forgotten past led her to reveal her smartphone, hinting at life elsewhere through a recent upload. The group discovered that electricity and water were maintained by the Rats, but fresh food was destroyed, prompting a dangerous decision to restock in the city center.
While fighting two Wild Hunts simultaneously, Erika's Andvari broke, leaving her cornered. Despite defeating the Wild Hunts, Yuri succumbed to fatal injuries, thanking her comrades in her final moments. Momentary Lily Episode 3 will address the vacuum left by Yuri's death as the team selects a new leader, possibly Ayame, despite speculation about Renge or Erika.
Flashbacks are anticipated, exploring Yuri's backstory and role in uniting the group. Renge's growing curiosity, sparked by her conversation with Yuri, will likely drive a narrative delving into how Yuri recruited each member.
Momentary Lily Episode 3 is set to release on January 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX at the same time, followed by broadcasts on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and AT-X.
After its initial airing in Japan, the episode will be available to stream globally. Crunchyroll will release Momentary Lily Episode 3 three hours later, with U-NEXT streaming it at 12 am JST on January 17 and Amazon Prime on January 18, 2025.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.