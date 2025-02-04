Momentary Lily Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Momentary Lily episode saw the girls secure food and video games, with Hinageshi obtaining a long-sought title and Ayame finding a cherished novel. Ayame revealed that her novel inspired the names ‘Wild Hunts’ and ‘Andvari.’ They took a rest day, engaging in gaming, reading, and cooking.

A friendly competition between Hinageshi and Erika ended in a draw, leading to a heartfelt conversation where both admitted their deep reliance on each other. Before departing, Renge received a notification from ‘Vell’ on Citron’s latest post.

Momentary Lily Episode 6 will focus on the group's overall growth, recognizing the need to strengthen themselves after Yuri's loss and recent battles. Erika will lead a physical training session, likely incorporating poolside exercises to improve their endurance.

Meanwhile, the team will begin to uncover more details about Citron, whose posts have guided them, and the mysterious 'Vell,' whose comment raises questions about potential new survivors or unknown threats.

Titled ‘Pool and Video and Summer Shanghai-style Squid Yakisoba,’ Momentary Lily Episode 6 is set to premiere on February 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first air on Tokyo MX in Japan, followed by broadcasts on Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, which will release three hours after the Japanese broadcast. Momentary Lily Episode 6 will also be available on U-NEXT at 12:00 am JST on February 7 and Amazon Prime on February 8, 2025.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.