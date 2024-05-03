Monogatari Off And Monster Season: Trailer OUT; New Arcs, Release Date & More To Know

The Monogatari franchise has been around for a long time. And just when fans thought that they could not get more from the series, a new announcement about Monogatari Off And Monster Season came their way. The makers released the first full-length trailer of the series this week. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the new outing.

Monogatari Off And Monster Season: New trailer details

It was through the official YouTube channel of Aniplex that the trailer of Monogatari Off And Monster Season was made public. In the latest 104-second trailer, the broad themes of the story are displayed. A voice-over from the protagonist puts together the threat to the world and the challenges that lie ahead. Along with this, the following arcs from the series will be Orokamonogatari and Nademonogatari. You can check out the latest teaser of the series right here:

Staff and cast updates

Cast members

Kana Hanazawa as Nadeko Sengoku Yuka Iguchi as Tsukihi Araragi

Saori Hayami as Yotsugi Ononoki

Staff members

Chief Director: Akiyuki Shinbo (returning)

Akiyuki Shinbo (returning) Director: Midori Yoshizawa (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 assistant director)

Midori Yoshizawa (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 assistant director) Character Designer: Akio Watanabe (returning)

Akio Watanabe (returning) Series Composer: Fuyashi To (returning)

Fuyashi To (returning) Series Composer: Akiyuki Shinbo (returning)

Akiyuki Shinbo (returning) Art Director: Hisaharu Iijima (returning)

Hisaharu Iijima (returning) Color Designer: Yasuko Watanabe (Zoku Owarimonogatari)

Yasuko Watanabe (Zoku Owarimonogatari) Compositing Director: Hiyori Hashimoto (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story and RWBY Ice Queendom assistant compositing director)

Hiyori Hashimoto (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story and RWBY Ice Queendom assistant compositing director) Compositing Director: Mizuho Ishikawa (Zom 100 compositing staff)

Monogatari Off And Monster Season: Off-season content from the franchise

For the fans trying to navigate through the series, here is a list of the franchise's off-season books look like:

Bakemonogatari Part 1 and 2 : Released in 2006, the first books in the series.

: Released in 2006, the first books in the series. Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari : Released from 2015 to 2017.

: Released from 2015 to 2017. Monster Season titles : Released from 2017 to 2021, including: Shinobumonogatari Yoimonogatari Amarimonogatari Ougimonogatari Shimonogatari Parts 1 and 2

: Released from 2017 to 2021, including:

At last, Monogatari Off And Monster Season is set to come to the screens on July 6, 2024, in Japan, on ABEMA.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

