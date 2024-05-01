Mononoke Karakasa: New Trailer OUT; Key Visual, Premiere Window & More

The Summer Slate of releases is around the corner and the fans are excited to catch up with the new banners coming to the screens. This week, the Mononoke Karakasa series revealed brand-new updates on the upcoming venture. Along with a trailer, the fans are also served with a premiere window. Here is all you need to know about the latest outing.

Mononoke Karakasa anime: New trailer details

It was through the official Twitter, now X, account of the series that the trailer and other details were revealed to the fans. The 60-second video displays the theme of the series and the unique animation style that has not been seen on the screens. The sound design and voice-over in the trailer are also standout features that are being talked about. You can check out the latest trailer right here:

Cast and staff details

As credited under the trailer, here is a list of the teammates working on the series:

Staff:

Director: Kenji Nakamura

Character Designer: Kitsuneko Nagata

Animation Character Designer/ Chief Animation Director: Yuichi Takahashi

Background Art Designer: Youichi Katoono

Background Art Directors: Akira Kuramoto, Yoko Saito

Color Designer: Kunio Tsujita

Visual Director: Yoichi Senzui

3D Director: Kenichi Shirai

Editor: Shigeru Nishiyama

Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki

Original Score: Taku Iwasaki

Aina The End: Performing the theme song "Lovesick"

As for the cast, only one name has been revealed so far. Here, Hiroshi Kamiya is playing the lead role as the Medicine Seller.

What is the anime about?

As described by Twin Engine, the official synopsis of the story suggests that the plot is designed all around Mononoke. 'Appearing out of nowhere where the Mononoke is born, he slashes, exorcises, calms, and saves the Mononoke,'- the synopsis reads. A medicine seller is known to have appeared in the Ooku. And so, the story is set to discover the world of 'female grudges' that lie under the world of beauty.

And with this, the synopsis asks the final question- 'Mononoke that is born there?' The true meaning of this statement shall only be understood when the anime comes out. As per the update, the series is set to premiere on July 24, 2024. Mark your calendars with the date, so as not to miss the premiere.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

