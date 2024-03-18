Mr. Villain’s Day Off Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 12 is set to air on March 25, 2024, on Tokyo TV and other local networks. The episode introduces a new character, a protagonist who encounters a robot resembling a cat. The protagonist and the robot develop a special bond, and the first season will conclude with the next episode. Episode 12 will be exciting to watch as it wraps up the first installment of the series.

Mr. Villain's Day Off is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuu Morikawa. It has been serialized on the Pixiv website since December 2018, with its chapters collected into six tankōbon volumes as of January 2024. An anime television series adaptation produced by Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP premiered in January 2024.

Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 12 release date and where to watch

Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 12 will air in Japan on March 25, 2024, with an English-subtitled version following a 30-minute delay, following the trend of weekly anime series broadcasting and streaming episodes. The upcoming episode will be available on Tokyo TV. The episode will also be available on Osaka TV, BS Nippon TV, and on AT-X. However, the release date and time will differ depending on the television channel.

The release times along with the corresponding time zones are listed below;

Advertisement

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday March 24, 2024

Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday March 24, 2024

Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024

Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024

Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday March 24, 2024

Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday March 25, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday March 25, 2024

The episode will be broadcasted on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, AT-X, and BS Nippon TV on March 25, 26, 27, and April 1, respectively. Global audiences can watch the stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll, simulcasting it for viewing on March 24, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST. Amazon Prime Video will release the episode on March 31, 2024. The episode will also be available on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of episode 11 and what to expect in episode 12?

The previous episode of Mr. Villain's Day Off was a refreshing love story between Cherry Blossom and a tree, but their relationship ended due to the passing of the season and bench construction.

The show introduced a new character, a cat-like robot, and the General, initially skeptical, helped it. He charged the robot and took it to HQ for examination. However, Rooney realized it didn't pose a threat and reunited it. The robot and the General became close, and the robot became Rooney's pet.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 will conclude season 1 of the series. Therefore, fans can expect the General to receive the lion’s share of screen time. Fans can expect a couple of interactions between the Black Ranger and other characters in the series.

He exudes an aura of mystery, and it would be quite interesting to watch him interact with the protagonist of the series. The Red Ranger has been sidelined for some time now, which means he could receive plenty of screentime in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12.

ALSO READ: One Punch Man Season 3: Who Will Be The Villain In The New Season?