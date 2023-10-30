Mushoku Tensei Chapter 95: What to expect next? Everything we know so far

The scene between Rudeus and his sister was one of the most heartwarming parts of the last chapter. With this, Mushoku Tensei Chapter 95 is up next. The last chapter finally saw Norn and Rudeus leaving behind their differences and moving forward with love and affection for one another. But this is not where things end. The two will be facing challenges together as they continue on their journey together. Here is what we know so far about the next chapter:

Mushoku Tensei Chapter 95: Previous chapter recap

The title of the last chapter of Mushoku Tensei was 'Norn Greyrat.' The chapter begins by looking back to when Norn first encountered Rudeus, and how her initial impression led her to despise him entirely. Later, Norn reflects on her life in Millishion, where she was often compared to Aisha. This was one of the first times Norn developed a complex within herself.

Getting compared to someone who was better than her led her to feel much more unconfident about herself. When she met with Rudeus again in Sharia, those feelings of inferiority she once had faded away. But she knew that she would live all by herself, even though Rudeus had permitted her to live in the academy dorms. By the end of the chapter, we see that the brother and sister, Rudeus and Norn share a heartfelt moment with one another. And Norn comes to realize that the boy will never harm her. He was as soft and warm as her own father.

What to expect next?

It was at the end of the chapter that Norn made the decision that she had to forgive her brother. This was the right thing to do. Even though Rudeus had made some questionable choices in the past, it was time for her to forgive her brother and give him a second chance. In the next chapter, readers can expect to see the sibling duo spending some quality time together.

This way, the two of them will get the chance to know each other even better. All the time that they had lost as they kept a grudge for one another will be filled as the two continue with the journey together now. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the adventure holds in store for Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei.

Mushoku Tensei Chapter 95: Speculated release updates

Most chapters of Mushoku Tensei release on a monthly basis. However, the latest chapter was set to release in the October month's slate. The clear reason for the delay of the chapter has not been slated. However, fans are expecting the next one to come out in the first week of November. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on this space for more intel on the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 Best anime to watch on Netflix: Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Death Note should be in your watchlist