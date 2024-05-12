Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Teleportation Labyrinth Arc Reveals New Trailer; Deets Here

The top three airing anime of the May slate are My Hero Academia Season 7, Demon Slayer Season 4, and the upcoming arc of Mushoku Tensei. The second season of Jobless Reincarnation has certainly made the fans wait for a very long time. And now that it is airing regular episodes, fans are hoping to look into different storylines filled with adventure. This week, the makers made the announcement for the Teleportation Labyrinth Arc of the anime. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episodes of this arc.

Teleportation Labyrinth Arc: official announcement

The official Twitter, now X, account of Mushoku Tensei was updated with the latest trailer from the upcoming arc of the anime. The update gave the name Teleportation Labyrinth to the upcoming act of the story. Along with this, a promotional poster was also put out in the public domain. The 92-second teaser looks into the adventure, action, and relations that will be dissected in the episodes to come.

Moreover, the final starting date of this new arc has also been announced. You can check out the latest trailer right here:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Teleportation Labyrinth Arc: Release date and where to watch

As per the update, the final release date for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Teleportation Labyrinth Arc will be coming to the screens, starting May 26, 2024. All the episodes of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and Bilibili. And the rest to come will also air on the same platforms.

What is the Teleportation Labyrinth Arc about?

As described by Wiki, the story of Teleportation Labyrinth Arc Rudeus and the party's journey to a seven-floor labyrinth. Here, the team faces a formidable monster like Tarantula Deathlords, Mad Skulls, and the Guardian, Manatite Hydra. Adding to this story is the intrigue of a book.

With the help of a borrowed book detailing previous exploration attempts, they navigate treacherous tunnels, battle cunning foes, and ultimately confront the labyrinth's guardian to rescue Zenith. With this, it will be interesting to see how this storyline looks in the final edit of the anime.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

