My Deer Friend Nokotan Unveils New Trailer; All Updates So Far

The anime adaptation of Oshioshio’s bizarre comedy manga My Deer Friend Nokotan was announced back in March of 2024. A new trailer for the upcoming anime just came out which perfectly captured the chaotically funny nature of the anime and even introduced some new characters.

The anime will start airing in July of 2024 on various channels in Japan. The anime is being produced by Wit Studio and revolves around a girl named Torako who used to be a delinquent but turned into a model student and a deer-hybrid girl named Nokotan who knows her secret.

What did My Deer Friend Nokotan's new trailer reveal?

The newest trailer for My Deer Friend Nokotan included several crazy scenes involving the deer-hybrid protagonist and her classmates. We also got to meet all the Student Council members who want to destroy Nokotan’s Deer Club at school.

The cast for the student council members was also announced and it includes Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada, Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya. A new key visual for the anime also came out, which announced that the opening theme of the anime series, Shikairo Days will be performed by Nokotan's voice actor Megumi Han, Torako's voice actor Saki Fujita, Anko's voice actor Rui Tanabe, and Meme's voice actor Fuka Izumi, who are all members of the Deer Club. The ending theme of the anime Shika-senbei no Uta will be performed by Han and Fujita as their characters.

My Deer Friend Nokotan release date, staff, and other details

My Deer Friend Nokotan anime is coming out on July 7th, 2024, Sunday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. In Japan, the anime will be available on Tokyo MX, and BS NTV. Masahiko Ohta is directing the anime under Wit Studio Ayumu Tsujimura is in charge of character design. Takashi Aoshima is in charge of script writing and the music for the anime is being handled by Yasuhiro Misawa.

The story of My Deer Friend Nokotan centers around Torako Koshi, who used to be a delinquent but changed completely in high school and became a popular model student. But when a deer-hybrid girl with antlers named Nokotan shows up to her class, everything changes as she seems to know about Torako’s past. The series turns progressively more bizarre and funny thanks to Nokotan’s weird superpowers and the overall fantastical nature of the story.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

