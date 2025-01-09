My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Miyo has arrived at Kiyoka’s family home, where tension has arisen with Fuyu, her mother-in-law. Don’t miss My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2 to find out more; get the release details here.
The premiere episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Miyo Saimori have an unsettling dream involving Kiyoka Kudo. Upon awakening, she recounted it to Kiyoka and Arata, who comforted her. Later, Miyo experiences an eerie moment during a shopping trip, feeling watched.
Kiyoka’s father, Tadakiyo, later invites them to his countryside home, assigning Kiyoka to investigate local Grotesquerie sightings and a suspicious figure. Their arrival stirs tensions as Kiyoka’s mother, Fuyu, criticizes Miyo.
Despite the conflict, Kiyoka supports Miyo, and they learn more about the threats during their stay. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2 will likely explore Miyo’s struggles to win over Kiyoka’s mother, Fuyu, while managing her apprehension.
Concurrently, fans will see Kiyoka begin investigating the Grotesquerie sightings and the mysterious figure linked to the rundown mansion. He will eventually uncover some potential connections between the threats.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘Another Kudo Family,’ will air on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the release time will vary internationally.
Japanese viewers can watch it on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on KBS Kyoto, BSII, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and others. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2 will also be available for streaming on platforms like Disney+, ABEMA, Lemino, Hulu, and globally on Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.