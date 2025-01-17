My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3, including a recap of the last episode, expected plot, the release date and where to watch it.
The last episode saw Fuyu Kudo assign Miyo Saimori maid duties, disapproving of her presence. Miyo quietly complied, earning admiration from the staff for her diligence. Meanwhile, Kiyoka investigated Grotesqueries, discovering strange vials and symbols linked to the Order in a decrepit mansion.
A confrontation with a mysterious man reveals details about Gifted Communion, but the man self-destructs. Back home, Miyo defends Kiyoka's mother, impressing Tadakiyo. When a villager reports a demon attack, Kiyoka investigates. Miyo reveals her Usuba bloodline and attempts to help a villager using her Dream-Sight ability, only for Arata Usuba to intervene.
Miyo, under Arata’s watchful eye, will enter the villager's mental realm in My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3, using her abilities to uncover what transpired. Meanwhile, Kiyoka will confront Hojou, a follower of the Gifted Communion, at the abandoned mansion.
He will also battle a transformed Grotesquerie, where he will discover that these creatures are humans turned into demons by consuming “demon blood.” With this information, he will seek to understand the Order’s involvement in the events.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3, titled ‘Gifted Communion and Demons,’ will air on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. Fans can watch it on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and more.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 3 will also be available on digital platforms in Japan, including ABEMA, Lemino, and Hulu. Internationally, the episode will stream on Netflix with multiple subtitles and dubs.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.