My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Here’s everything you need to know about My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 4, including the release date, recap, expected plot and where to watch it.
The last episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2, ‘The Gifted Communion and Demons,’ saw Arata Usuba scold Miyo for using her Dream-Sight unsupervised. He introduced himself to Fuyu and revealed he was Miyo’s cousin. Kiyoka confronted the Gifted Communion near the abandoned mansion.
He also learned that their founder, Naoshi Usui, aimed to grant everyone supernatural abilities. During a battle, Kiyoka defeated a Demon, discovering it was human-altered by blood vials. Miyo saved a villager with her powers, and Arata revealed Naoshi’s ties to the Usuba family. The episode ended with Naoshi addressing Miyo as his daughter.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 4 will likely elaborate on Naoshi’s claim about Miyo being his daughter, likely revealing more about her connection to him and the Usuba family. Meanwhile, after falling into the Gifted Communion’s trap, Yoshito Godo and the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit’s fate will likely be explored.
Kiyoka may assign Miyo protection at the military outpost to shield her from Amamizu's interest in her dream-sight. A new protector, Kaoruko Jinnochi, will join, though her presence may draw mixed reactions from the unit.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘What The Autumn Wind Brought,’ will air on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and more.
The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms, including ABEMA, Lemino, and Hulu. Internationally, My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 4 will stream on Netflix with various subtitles and dubs.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the My Happy Marriage anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.