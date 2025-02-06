My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 6, including the release date, recap, what to expect and where to watch it.
The last episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Miyo overhear soldiers mocking Kaoruko for being a woman, with one particularly bitter after losing to her in kendo. When Miyo defended Kaoruko, a soldier attempted to intimidate her, but Kaoruko intervened.
To cheer her up, Miyo shared homemade buns with her. Later, Miyo and Kiyoka visit Yoshito, who reveals that Kiyoka carries his late father’s sword out of guilt. Miyo also learned that Kaoruko once loved Kiyoka. That night, Miyo dreamed of Naoshi attacking the unit. The next day, Naoshi infiltrated the barracks.
With Naoshi Usui inside the barracks, Kaoruko, Mukadeyama, and other unit members will attempt to fight him in My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 6. However, Naoshi’s ability to manipulate perception may make their efforts ineffective.
Meanwhile, Kiyoka and his team, now aware of Emperor Mikado’s kidnapping, will likely focus on gathering information about his disappearance. Their investigation may uncover more details regarding Naoshi’s plans and the broader conflict involving the Gifted Communion.
According to the anime’s official website, My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 6 will premiere on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other relevant channels in Japan. Japanese viewers can also watch it on BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, and Sun TV.
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 6 will be available digitally on Lemino, ABEMA, and other services. Internationally, Netflix will offer the episode with English subtitles. Other platforms, like Crunchyroll and Prime Video, do not have streaming rights.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.