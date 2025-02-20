My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last My Happy Marriage Season 2 episode saw Miyo and Kiyoka share a kiss on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, at Takaihito’s castle, Masashi and Takakura were summoned. Takaihito ordered Masashi to conceal the emperor’s disappearance, sensing impending disaster.

The next day, Miyo and Kiyoka visited a shrine where Kiyoka wished to be with Miyo forever. Later, Gifted Communion members publicly summoned a Grotesquerie, prompting Kiyoka’s unit to intervene. That night, Miyo dreamt of Naoshi watching her. Kiyoka then took Miyo to the Imperial Castle for protection.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 will see Miyo learn more about her Dream-Sight abilities through Arata, while Hazuki may teach her proper etiquette. Meanwhile, Arata's unusual behavior since encountering Naoshi may be explored.

His true motivations and potential conflicts may become clearer as various events take place. Additionally, Kiyoka and Yoshito may continue investigating a possible traitor within their ranks, further complicating the situation.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other relevant channels in Japan. Due to time zone differences, global audiences will be able to access the episode at varying times.

In Japan, it will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and other networks. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 will also be available digitally on ABEMA, Lemino, and other platforms. Internationally, it will stream on Netflix with English subtitles, but not on Crunchyroll or other services.

