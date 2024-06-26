My Hero Academia Actor Junji Majima Apologizes for Controversial Comments About Women

Junji Majima, a Japanese voice actor most famous for his roles in popular anime series including My Hero Academia and Boruto, has faced controversy after sharing a train ride incident on social media. Despite issuing an apology, criticism continues. Majima shared his experience, where he chose to sit beside a woman who quickly relocated, expressing frustration and implying her behavior was unwelcoming to men.

Junji Majima apologizes for inconsiderate comment toward women

Junji Majima, a voice actor in My Hero Academia, has apologized for his comments about women. The incident began on June 20 when Majima shared a frustrated story on social media about a run-in on a train where he sat next to a woman who then moved to another seat. The incident was repeated on his next train, leaving Majima feeling bad.

It didn't take long for the actor's post to go viral in Japan as netizens pointed out a key fact about public transport overseas. Sadly, sexual harassment happens everywhere, and public transportation in Japan is a hotbed of activity.

Now, the actor has posted a full apology for his inconsiderate words. Japanese news website Oricon announced that Majima released a statement on his official Twitter account.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for causing discomfort to the public and for the great inconvenience caused to everyone involved with my careless remarks," Majima said in his statement.

He continued, "As you have pointed out, it is true that some people feel uneasy about sitting next to strangers, and it is very important to be careful on a daily basis to protect yourself. I feel that it is. In response to this incident, I am keenly aware that I made a naive, rash and inconsiderate statement. From now on, I will change my way of thinking and place even more emphasis on how the people around me feel and think, and I will reflect and strive to avoid repeating the same things. Once again, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience."

Although Majima has apologized for his words, fans appear divided in their responses. Some argue that Majima's apology feels more mandated than authentic, while others believe he made insensitive comments about women in the past. This comes after Toru Furuya, a legendary anime voice actor, admitted to having an extramarital affair with a female fan, involving physical assault and pressure for an abortion.

A brief about Junji Majima

Junji Majima (born 13 May 1978) is one of the newer voice actors of the 2000s. In 2008, Majima's role of nice-guy-behind-tough-exterior Ryuuji Takasu of Toradora! ended up giving him his big break. Since then he has been playing harem protagonists or at least supporting characters, and has been paired together with Rie Kugimiya twice for Toradora! and Aria the Scarlet Ammo, both of which are J.C. Staff productions note.

Majima has now been in the anime voice actor industry for over 20 years. His most famous roles include Koku Hanabata from My Hero Academia, Kankitsu Akitsuki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Ryuji Takasu in Toradora!.

He also plays the Prinnies in the Disgaea series, and other Nippon Ichi titles. For slightly more notable voice actors with similar typecasting, see Satoshi Hino for the Turn of the Millennium and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka for The New '10s.

