My Hero Academia Chapter 403 Spoilers: Is All Might dead? Release date, where to read and more

The spoiler cycle of the next chapter of MHA has begun. And as the spoilers come in, there is more anticipation about who might survive at the end. My Hero Academia Chapter 403 is in line with a release date for the week, and All Might's survival is in question here. Some of the spoilers are in and here is what we know about the storyline of the upcoming chapter. Read on.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403: Spoilers

Mangahelpers is known to bring some of the translated spoilers to the public domain. As per that, we know that My Hero Academia Chapter 403 will take a look at Bakugo's stance. Titled, The End of and Era and The Beginning, this chapter provides a glimpse into All Might's past as a child. We will see that a young All Might cherishes moments spent reading the Anpanman manga with his mother, emphasizing the unassuming origins of the legendary hero.

The narrative then whisks us back to the tumultuous present, where All For One has rendered All Might powerless using Stain's quirk. With U.A. Academy suspended in mid-air, Gentle yearns to aid the beleaguered hero, but All For One's malevolence thwarts his efforts. Even the valiant attempts of pilots to save All Might are swiftly crushed.

Hopelessness grips those watching the battle unfold around the world, yet a ray of salvation pierces the darkness as a battered and bloodied Bakugou emerges, clutching All Might's card. This electrifying moment triggers a cascade of emotions, from tears to fervent prayers, signifying a monumental shift in the battle's tide and heralding a new chapter in the hero's journey.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403: Release date and where to read

As updated on Viz Media, the final release date of the next MHA chapter is October 15, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Movie 4: Everything we know about the next film