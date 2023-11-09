My Hero Academia Chapter 406: Spoilers project Deku's fight with Tomura; release date, where to read, recap and more

Bakugo and Deku are all set to team up against Shigaraki and bring in a plethora of amazing attacks. As the rest of the heroes tirelessly work toward safeguarding the civilians from the danger around them, these two will try to eliminate danger once and for all. The spoilers for the next chapter, My Hero Academia Chapter 406, have come out. Thus, here is what you can expect from the next outing of the manga!

My Hero Academia Chapter 406: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter, My Hero Academia Chapter 406 is November 13, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

Spoilers and what to expect next from Chapter 406?

The raw scans and spoilers of the next chapter are out on Manga Helpers. As per that, the title of the next outing will be 'Understand your own Quirk.' The chapter will open up with a view of the aftermath of the battle. While Toru and Aoyama continue to help the civilians, Gashly's wrath will be visible in the Takoba arena. On the other side, the whereabouts of Eraser Head, Present Mic, and Kurogiri remain shrouded in mystery.

A short glimpse of Nagant will tell us that he is still relying on Deku to pull off the plan. And then, the chapter will cut back to the present where All Might and Bakugo will be in the best of the action. Tomura Shigaraki will challenge Bakugo once again. And this will be a decisive position for Deku on whether he should help Bakugo or hold back at this point.

And this is where he will take the decision of unlocking the 2nd user's quirk, echoing a powerful "go beyond!" But an AFO will be around to neutralize the attack. The chapter will come to an end with a cliffhanger, without showing the result of the attacks taking place at this point.

My Hero Academia Chapter 406: Previous chapter recap

The title of last week's chapter of My Hero Academia was 'The Final Boss!!' In this chapter, we see that All Might was asking Sir Nighteye about his hallucinations. This is when the master claims that All Might would not be dying so soon. The day is saved when Dynamight swoops in, and Edgeshot's ninja skills come into play only to stitch Dynamight's broken body back into the whole. Later we see that the hero was ready to charge the "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight."

On the other side, in a desperate bid, All For One shifts his focus to Tomura and One For All, driven by madness and a spiraling sense of defeat. Dynamight steps forward, boldly declaring himself the final boss, triggering a resolute explosion. The faces of resilient heroes flash in All For One's mind, intensifying his turmoil. The stage is now set for a climactic clash as Dynamight, fueled by the promise to keep All Might's legacy alive, faces off against the relentless might of All For One.

After this, the plot will bring up a heated battle and a conclusion end to the chaos. Keep an eye on this space for all the relevant updates. Thus, keep coming back to Pinkvilla.

