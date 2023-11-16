My Hero Academia Chapter 407: Full Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, recap and more

All Might and Dynamight were seen to be in the midst of an amazing action sequence. But now, a new disease seems to be spreading in the town, as suggested by the spoilers. The entire manga spoiler for the next chapter are out in the public domain. Here is everything to know about the next outing, My Hero Academia Chapter 407.

My Hero Academia Chapter 407: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter of Boku No Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Chapter 407 is November 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga are available to read on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers for the week: What to expect next?

The spoilers of the next chapter are released on Manga Helpers. From that, we know that in Chapter 407, a haunting origin unfolds as a prostitute, unknowingly carrying twins, succumbs to a mysterious "disease." The twins, born beside a river, survive their mother's death. A year later, a glowing baby emerges in China, marking a global surge in paranormal powers. Unfortunately, public revelation sparks chaos, branding power-bearers as non-human. An anti-meta group encounters a small, fearsome All For One (AFO), his stolen quirk causing gruesome mayhem.

A glimpse into AFO's deprived infancy reveals his insatiable nature and the tragic fate of his weaker twin, Yoichi. Despite AFO's cruelty, Yoichi believes in his goodness. AFO, fixated on usurping the "glowing baby," questions the legitimacy of his leadership, leading to a chilling revelation of AFO's merciless pursuit, mirroring the comics he admires. The narrative weaves a tale of familial darkness, distorted morality, and the ominous rise of paranormal abilities.

My Hero Academia Chapter 407: Previous chapter recap

The title of MHA Chapter 406 was 'Get a Grip on Your Quirk.' In the heat of ongoing battles, the riot at Central Hospital is quelled, captives transported, and the injured treated. On Okuto Island, Nomu and the Villains are vanquished. Ground Zero for Operation Troy sees Heroes rescued, while the Takoba National Stadium skirmish rages on. Skeptic is captured, the U.A. evacuated to Shiketsu, and Jaku Hospital Ruins are cleared of Villains.

Yet, Kurogiri, Eraser Head, and Present Mic remain missing. Meanwhile, recovering Lady Nagant ponders Deku's actions.

Amidst the chaos, All Might marvels at Dynamight's newfound speed, acknowledging a profound grasp of his Quirk. Dynamight, focused on exploiting his side effect, races to catch All For One's attention. However, All For One dismisses him, intent on his grander scheme. In a surprising revelation, Dynamight learns to control his Explosions through pain.

As the battle intensifies, Mitsuki and Masaru Bakugo anxiously watch their son's broadcast. All For One, caught in a whirlwind of memories, fixates on a familiar face and yells out a name—Kacchan Bakugo—unveiling a personal vendetta. The stage is set for a final confrontation as the characters confront their pasts and destinies collide. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

