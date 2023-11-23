My Hero Academia Chapter 408: Delayed by a week; release date, spoiler update, and more

With the spotlight on the Shigaraki brothers, the narrative promises to navigate the fallout of All For One's insatiable pursuit of power and the poignant consequences that follow. However, what is more interesting to note here is that My Hero Academia Chapter 408 will not be releasing this week. Here is the new release date after the break and update on the spoilers as well!

My Hero Academia Chapter 408: New release date and where to read

The final release date of My Hero Academia is December 2, 2023. This indicates that the chapter will be facing a delayed release this time. All the chapters of the manga are available to read on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Spoiler update: What to expect next?

Since the chapter itself is taking a break for a week, the spoilers of the next one are also pushed ahead. You will find the final spoilers in this section as soon as they come. In the upcoming chapter, the story could delve deeper into the consequences of the older brother's ruthless pursuit of power. The younger brother's escape might lead to unexpected alliances, as he seeks refuge and understanding from those who empathize with his desire for a hero's path.

The mysterious person running alongside him might play a crucial role in unveiling a hidden truth or power within the younger brother. Meanwhile, the older brother's obsession with amassing Meta Abilities might attract the attention of powerful adversaries or organizations aiming to stop his reign of terror.

The narrative might explore the internal conflict within the older brother as he grapples with the realization that his actions have driven away the one person who still believed in his potential for good. The subplot involving the Luminescent Baby and the growing movement for a peaceful society could intertwine with the brothers' fate, potentially leading to a dramatic confrontation that could alter the course of the unfolding meta-human world.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408: Previous chapter recap

The title of Chapter 407 of Boku No Hero Academia was 'An Exceptional Child.' In this chapter, we see the backstories of Yoichi Shigaraki and the origins of All For One. In a time before Quirks, a sex worker, unaware of her pregnancy, dies giving birth to twins by a riverbank. The Luminescent Baby, one of the twins, develops a lethal power, "Spearlike Bones."

As Meta Abilities emerge globally, society faces chaos. The Luminescent Baby's older brother, All For One, inherits the deadly ability and becomes a ruthless force, fueled by possession and power. Meanwhile, the younger, frail brother dreams of being a hero inspired by comic books.

Three years later, All For One, having killed millions for power, reveals his selfish dream for a world under his control. Shocked, the younger brother leaves, prompting a tragic confrontation. The narrative delves into the complexities of power, family dynamics, and the clash between dreams and unchecked ambition in a world grappling with the consequences of evolving abilities.

