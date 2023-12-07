My Hero Academia Chapter 409: Final Spoilers; release date, where to read, recap & more
Bakugo will be the star attraction of the next outing of My Hero Academia. From his origins, to his rift with Deku to the fight in present, the series brings out the best of action!
From Bakugo's origins to his childhood, a lot of characterization will take place in the next chapter of My Hero Academia. As the battle reaches its conclusion, all the fighters will see what Bakugo had been saving for the finale. Here are the final spoilers of the next outing, My Hero Academia Chapter 409!
My Hero Academia Chapter 409: Release date and where to read
The final release date of the next MHA chapter is for the weekend. Thus, My Hero Academia Chapter 409 comes out on December 11, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
Spoilers for Chapter 409: What to expect next?
The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 409 is "Quirk!!! Explosion." The chapter begins with a heartwarming scene of Bakugou's birth, showcasing Mitsuki's joy and Masaru's tears. Flashbacks remind us of Bakugou's past, his conflicts with Deku, and his determination to become stronger. In the present, facing All For One's attack, Bakugou surprises everyone with a clever strategy.
He had covered explosive sweat drops with normal ones during the rain, throwing them into AFO's mouth earlier. A powerful explosion hits AFO, causing confusion. Bakugou reveals he doesn't need many quirks; "explosion" is sufficient. AFO, struggling, unleashes destructive attacks, but Bakugou stands firm.
A surprising turn reveals AFO's downfall – the vestiges and quirks are in chaos, and AFO is now a child in the vestige world. Hawks' quirk's vestige appears, explaining the loss of control due to AFO's anger. Bakugou declares their victory as a culmination of collective effort, and a final double spread shows onlookers, including All Might and Bakugou's parents, witnessing the battle's conclusion.
My Hero Academia Chapter 409: Previous chapter recap
The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 408 was 'The Eyes Tell All.' The chapter started with a story leap. Two months after Yoichi escapes All For One, the villain confronts Kudo and the resistance in the sewers, using a unique power to kill Yoichi. All For One discovers that the Meta Ability he gave Yoichi was absorbed by his brother's own power, allowing Yoichi's essence to survive.
Kudo, feeling strange, learns he now has Yoichi's unformed power within him. All For One seeks to reclaim Yoichi over decades, facing challenges, but Yoichi's will continues to elude him. In the present, All For One plans a powerful attack, blaming Kudo for his losses. As he unleashes his Omni-Factor, intending to defeat Dynamight, Yoichi senses the impending danger.
All Might warn Dynamight, but the young hero prepares for the ultimate clash. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.
