My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Final Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, and more

Dynamight was able to pull off one of the most powerful attacks on All For One. And finally, the villain was reduced to a baby's body. As My Hero Academia Chapter 410 lines up with a final release date for the week, the translated spoilers of the outing are also out in the public domain. Here is what we know about the next one so far.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter will be December 25, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available to read only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers for chapter 410: What to expect next?

The translated spoilers of the next chapter are already out on many leaker pages. As per Mangahelpers, the title of My Hero Academia Chapter 410 will be 'Farewell, All For One.' As the chapter unfolds, All For One, reduced to a crawling baby, is determined to reach Shigaraki and enact his trump card. Bakugou, battered and on the brink of collapse, recalls his own words about strength and defiantly stands, even as blood stains his lips.

Advertisement

All For One, desperate to ruin everyone's future, launches an attack, but Bakugou, embodying resilience, intercepts and overcomes it with a defiant explosion. Witnessing Bakugou's tenacity, All For One succumbs to overwhelming emotions, transforming into a fetus. The vestiges, including Hawks, remark on the quirks returning, but doubt a convenient resolution. All For One's existence dissolves into an egg cell, ending his menace.

A flashback reveals the heroes' strategic decision to face AFO within U.A. to counter the destructive Shigaraki. Meanwhile, Shigaraki, realizing AFO's demise, threatens to unleash an uncontrollable decay that could obliterate Japan. In their intense oceanfront battle, Deku forsakes Black Whip, relying on Gearshift, Danger Sense, and Fa Jin for swift attacks. Shigaraki, having stolen Danger Sense, challenges Deku's endurance, leaving the chapter in suspense.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Previous chapter recap

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 409 was 'Quirk Explosion.' This chapter started in a climactic battle against All For One's devastating "Omni-Factor Unleash," Dynamight strategizes against the rain weakening his Explosions. With impeccable intuition, he launches explosive sweat beads, hoping for a chain reaction. All For One, perplexed, unknowingly ignites them when he got close earlier, causing his mouth to explode.

Dynamight, recognizing All For One's vulnerability to damage, faces the villain head-on. Amidst the chaos, All For One loses control of his Quirk Factors, realizing his descent into youth may be the cause. Within his vestige realm, Hawks and other vestiges taunt him, attributing his instability to Tomura's influence.

Dynamight, asserting this as their collective tale, launches a point-blank Howitzer Impact, reducing All For One to an infant. The chapter concludes with Dynamight acknowledging the collaborative effort, emphasizing that victory wasn't achievable alone. Meanwhile, Katsuki's birth is unveiled, intertwining personal and heroic narratives in a triumphant resolution. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

ALSO READ: 5 most anticipated anime sequels of 2024 featuring Blue Exorcist Season 3, Black Butler Season 4 and more