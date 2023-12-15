My Hero Academia Chapter 410: On Break this Week; new release date, spoiler updates & more

In a surprising final attack, Dynamight's move was able turn All For One into a powerless infant. But BNHA has always shocked readers when they are least expecting it. Thus, anything can happen at the helm of this victory. With the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 410 getting delayed by a week, here is what we know about the upcoming outing so far.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Release date and where to read

As mentioned in the schedule for Viz Media, the next chapter will not be released this weekend. Instead, the outing has been pushed ahead by a week. Thus, the final release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 410 will be December 25, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoiler Updates: What to expect next?

The title and raw scans of the next chapter have been pushed ahead along with its release date. Rough drafts usually come out three to four days before the final release. Now that the release has been pushed ahead, the spoilers will also take more time to come out. For now, the aftermath of Dynamight's victory will make up for the plot of My Hero Academia Chapter 410.

In the aftermath of Dynamight's triumphant clash with All For One, the next chapter might delve into the consequences of the villain's defeat. The hero community would likely react with a mix of relief and apprehension, questioning the implications of All For One's infantile state. Dynamight, grappling with the aftermath, could find himself facing internal conflicts as he reflects on the toll of the battle.

The hero society might grapple with the uncertainty of whether the threat is truly vanquished or if unforeseen consequences might arise. As the dust settles, the narrative might explore the repercussions of this monumental victory, leaving readers in suspense about the future trajectory of the hero and villain dynamic.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Previous chapter recap

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 409 was 'Quirk Explosion!!' This chapter started with Dynamight's fight with All For One. But after enduring the Omni-Factor Unleash power, it was seen that his explosions were weakening from this point. But Dynamight also knew that all the attacks that he put upon his opponent would make him younger and stronger.

As a result of this, he was holding his attacks so that he would not inflict too much power on All For One. In the next act, we see that in a fierce confrontation, Dynamight overwhelms All For One, who loses control of his Quirks. The chapter then cuts to the conversation with Hawks. Here, the hero explained that All For One was going through an emotional turmoil that was not visible from the outside.

By the final act of the chapter, Dynamight had declared that the narrative was in their hands now. And the ultimate attack made All For One turn into an infant. Thus, Dynamight emerges victorious in their epic battle. With this, the next chapter will look at the aftermath of Dynamight's victory here. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more

