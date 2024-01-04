My Hero Academia Chapter 411: Final Spoilers OUT! Release date, where to read, plot, and more

The aftermath of the defeat of All For One will take place in the next outing. The final translated spoilers have come out in the public domain, and the fans are wondering what is next in this fight. Here is everything to know about the next release, My Hero Academia Chapter 411, so far!

My Hero Academia Chapter 411: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next MHA is in the next two days. Thus, My Hero Academia Chapter 411 comes out on January 6, 2024. This chapter of the manga will be available to read on Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next: Spoilers for Chapter 411

The final spoilers of chapter 411 have come out in Manga Helpers. According to that, the title of My Hero Academia Chapter 411 will be 'The Worst Villian to Ever Exist.' Here, a flashback reveals Yoichi declaring the battle against Tomura an official 'successor battle.' Nana appears conflicted, while Banjo identifies overcoming regeneration as their greatest challenge.

Within the vestiges, a giant hand emerges, and Shinomori sacrifices himself to shield others from Shigaraki's absorption. Shigaraki acknowledges the stolen power's struggle and decays Shinomori's chair, surprising Banjo. Deku combines Black Whip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift into "Black Chain," but Shigaraki evades using Danger Sense. Shigaraki taunts Deku for his past tears, challenging his identity. Deku defends with Black Whip, breaking his mask near Mt. Fuji. Shinomori reassures that stolen quirks won't weaken One For All's base strength.

Shigaraki, reveling in destruction, plans to turn Mt. Fuji into a wasteland. Banjo warns of lava consequences, and En emphasizes Shigaraki as not just All For One's successor but destruction incarnate. Undeterred, Deku recalls Ochako's words, affirming Shigaraki's humanity. Smiling, he readies for an attack, as Shigaraki's Danger Sense activates, setting the stage for a climactic confrontation.

My Hero Academia Chapter 411: Previous chapter recap

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 410 was 'Farewell, All For One!!' The chapter started with All For One, reduced to an infant, desperately crawling amid debris, determined to transfer his Quirk to Tomura for ultimate control. His vestige contemplates victory and the pursuit of stealing One For All. Dynamight, battered but resolute, stands against him. Coughing blood, he recalls resilience lessons and vows for an absolute victory.

In a fierce clash, Dynamight catches All For One's attack, showcasing unwavering strength. All For One succumbs to rage, regressing into a fetus. Quirk Factors fade, returning stolen abilities to their owners. Dynamight, victorious but unconscious, urges Deku to continue the fight. Days earlier, the team strategizes to confront Tomura, emphasizing protection from both physical and psychological threats. Tomura, broadcasting destruction, vows to obliterate Japan. In the battle, Deku, utilizing multiple Quirks, narrowly evades Tomura's touch, but Danger Sense is stolen.

As tension escalates, Banjo alerts Deku about Hikage's disappearance, hinting at the unpredictable challenges ahead. The chapter ends with the stakes heightened, leaving readers eager for the resolution of the intense confrontation. At last, all the relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

