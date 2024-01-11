My Hero Academia Chapter 412: On Break this week; new release date, where to read, plot & more

Deku and Tomura will be facing one another in the next outing of My Hero Academia. However, for the fans looking out for spoilers, there is a piece of unfortunate news this week. My Hero Academia Chapter 412 will not be releasing this week. And since there is a gap of one extra week, the spoilers have also been pushed ahead. Thus, here is all we know about the new release date, and the next chapter so far.

My Hero Academia Chapter 412: Release date, break update, and more to know

As mentioned in the schedule for Viz Media, the next chapter will not be released this weekend. Instead, the outing has been pushed ahead by a week. Thus, the final release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 412 will be January 22, 2024. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter, Deku might strategize to survive Tomura's relentless attacks, using the remaining Quirks in One For All. He could combine Blackwhip, Fa Jin, and other powers to counter Tomura's Decay. Deku might realize that Tomura's aim is to trigger Mt. Fuji's eruption, turning the battlefield into a deadly zone.

He would need to find a way to prevent or mitigate the eruption's impact. Daigoro might suggest a plan to distract Tomura temporarily, allowing Deku to recover and come up with a counterattack. The vestiges could share insights on Tomura's mindset, understanding his destructive nature. Meanwhile, Deku might struggle with the loss of Hikage's Danger Sense, making evasion more challenging. The chapter might end with a cliffhanger, leaving readers curious about Deku's next move in the face of overwhelming adversity.

My Hero Academia Chapter 412: Previous chapter recap

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 411 was 'History's Greatest Villain.' This chapter started with Yoichi urging the One For All vestige users to focus on defeating Tomura without sentimentality. In the vestige realm, Hikage is abruptly taken by Tomura's hand, losing Danger Sense. Daigoro warns Deku, revealing the theft.

Tomura dismisses the power's significance but desires destruction. In a high-stakes battle, Deku uses Blackwhip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift, but Tomura's Danger Sense helps him dodge. Pursuing Deku across the country, Tomura mocks him, revealing they're at Mt. Fuji. Bruce explains only Danger Sense was stolen, and Deku must endure until recovery.

En stresses the risk, but Tomura threatens to snatch them all. He aims to flatten the horizon, revealing his delight in destruction. As Tomura readies to decay Mt. Fuji, Deku, unwavering, senses a person within him, irritating Tomura. The chapter leaves a tense cliffhanger with Deku standing against the chaos. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

