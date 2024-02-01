My Hero Academia Chapter 414: Release Details, Where to Read, Expected Plot And More

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for the release of MHA Chapter 414 ever since the cliffhanger that was the previous chapter. The current battle between Deku and Shigaraki is reaching an epic climax, and the stakes are incredibly high.

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 should answer whether Deku's daring plan to weaken Shigaraki from within will work and how the boy will fare against the destructive villain. Fans are in for a tidal wave of emotions and suspense, so here’s everything we have on the next chapter to brace you for it.

Release Date And Where To Read

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 is slated for release on February 12, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For international fans, the release will likely occur on February 11, 2024, with exact times varying by region.

The latest chapter as well as the rest of the manga can be read on Viz Media's official website, the Shonen Jump Plus app, as well as on Shueisha's MangaPlus website. Please note that while the former two require premium subscriptions to access the manga, the latter provides the chapters for free with certain restrictions.

Expected Plot

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 will likely delve into Deku's risky plan to weaken Shigaraki from within. Unable to engage in physical combat due to Shigaraki's overwhelming strength, Deku aims to exploit a vulnerability within Shigaraki's soul. The chapter is expected to focus on the execution of this dicey scheme, exploring the potential outcomes of transferring Gearshift and laying the groundwork for the eventual transfer of One For All.

As Gearshift moves from Deku to Shigaraki, two potential plot paths have become possible. The plan may unfold successfully, with Gearshift conquering Shigaraki from within and dealing mental damage to the villain as hypothesized in the previous chapter. Alternatively, if the plan fails, Gearshift may belong to Shigaraki, granting him insurmountable powers and escalating the threat against Deku and his allies.

My Hero Academia Chapter 413 Recap

In MHA Chapter 413, a detrimental weakness in Shigaraki's formidable exterior was unveiled. Shigaraki's desire to destroy everything that caused him pain, manifested as a black ball inside him. Kudo's plan involved going inside Shigaraki, dealing mental damage, and exploiting this internal vulnerability. As Deku faces the risk of losing Gearshift for the first time, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle within Shigaraki's soul.

The chapter unfolds with All Might witnessing visions of Star and Stripe’s final moments, recognizing the unravelling of One For All. Deku and Kudo discuss the plan to give up One For All to weaken Shigaraki mentally. My Hero Academia Chapter 413 ends with Deku using Black Whip to destroy Shigaraki's arm, setting the stage for the next phase of their confrontation.

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 is going to be a key turning point in the series, as it may well be the stage for the transfer and/or loss of One For All. While the direct transfer may not occur in this chapter, the narrative builds towards this emotional farewell. Deku and his allies prepare for a daring plan that could either secure victory against Shigaraki or lead to catastrophic consequences for the world.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and revelations as the heroes face their greatest challenge yet in the unpredictable world of My Hero Academia.