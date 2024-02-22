My Hero Academia Chapter 415: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The expectation surrounding My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is palpable as fans eagerly await the climactic showdown between Deku and Shigaraki. With Kudo poised to unleash their assault against Shigaraki's consciousness, the stakes have never been higher. As Deku and Kudo's memories merge, promising a formidable alliance, readers brace themselves for a pivotal moment that could tip the scales in favor of the heroes. Find out more about My Hero Academia Chapter 415’s release, where to read it, what to expect as well as a recap of the previous chapter here.

Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is set to release on Monday, February 26, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 25, with the exact time depending on their region's time zone.

Readers eager to dive into My Hero Academia Chapter 415 can access it through various platforms; Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s official website offer the chapter for free, providing access to the first and latest three issues of the series. Alternatively, Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app offers a subscription-based service granting access to the entire series.

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 expected plot

In My Hero Academia Chapter 415, we can expect the battle between Deku and Shigaraki to reach its climax as Kudo unleashes their assault against Shigaraki's consciousness. With the fusion of Deku and Kudo's memories, we may witness a powerful and decisive move that could potentially turn the tide of the battle in favor of the heroes.

On the other hand, there might be further revelations about the true extent of Shigaraki's powers and his ultimate intentions. If Shigaraki unable to fully grasp the intricacies of Deku and his allies' plan, he is likely to escalate the conflict, determined to bring it to a swift conclusion in My Hero Academia Chapter 415 before further damage ensues.

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 414 focused on an engaging confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki, with the One For All Vestiges observing Deku's strategic prowess and his deep respect for each Quirk Factor within the ability. While Deku focused on devising a plan to counter Shigaraki's formidable powers, he decided to transfer Gearshift via his blood, aiming to land it into one of Shigaraki’s wounds. Shigaraki, ever perceptive, quickly sensed Deku's intentions, spurred by his expression and intuition from their previous encounter.

Shigaraki reaffirmed his resolve to destroy everything, prompting a fierce clash between the two adversaries. Utilizing En's Smokescreen, Deku created an opportunity to outmaneuver Shigaraki, who retaliated by initiating his Decay quirk. However, Deku's quick thinking and mastery of Black Whip allowed him to neutralize the threat by isolating the spread of Decay with a chunk of earth.

Shigaraki, realizing Deku's plan, attempted to counter, but it was too late as Deku launched a point-blank attack, successfully transferring Gearshift and initiating Kudo's assault. Deku's meticulous planning, combined with his tactical execution, proved effective against Shigaraki's formidable abilities, leading to a dramatic turning point in the battle. The chapter concluded with the fusion of Deku and Kudo's memories, signaling the intensification of their assault as they pressed forward in their quest to thwart Shigaraki's destructive ambitions.

