My Hero Academia Chapter 416: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 416 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 11, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For many international fans, this means it will be available during the daytime on Sunday, March 10, depending on their respective time zones.

Those eager to read My Hero Academia Chapter 415 can find it on several platforms. Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s official website provide access to the chapter for free, offering the first and latest three installments of the series. Alternatively, Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app offers a subscription-based service that grants access to the entire series.

Expected plot

After the previous chapter saw Eri run away in haste, in My Hero Academia 416 we may see Ectoplasm catch up to the girl and attempt to reassure her amidst the chaos. Eri may have a plan of action in mind utilizing her Quirk, and we may yet see the little girl save Deku.

The mysterious man visiting Tenko Shimura's home might be explored further, shedding light on Shigaraki's past and motivations. As the conflict intensifies, dramatic twists and turns in the storyline are sure to emerge in My Here Academia Chapter 416.

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 415, the intense battle between Deku and Shigaraki continues amidst revealing flashbacks of their pasts. Yoichi Shigaraki delves into the concept of resonance between the One For All and All For One Quirk Factors, suggesting that their clash has been foretold by the Vestiges.

Despite Deku seemingly landing a hit, Shigaraki rejects most of the Vestiges' transfer, only allowing En and his Smokescreen to penetrate. The Vestiges interpret this as a sign of hope, indicating that victory may still be possible through perseverance. Meanwhile, a mysterious memory of a man visiting Tenko Shimura's home is portrayed.

As the battle unfolds, Shigaraki's powers evolve, transforming his finger armor into offensive tentacles. Mei Hatsume's drone observes the fight, providing visual footage of the clash as the U.A. campus is safely evacuated. The chapter concludes with Ectoplasm pursuing Eri, who appears to be fleeing after witnessing the intense battle on television.

