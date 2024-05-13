My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Manga Reaches Final Arc Climax; Here's What To Expect Next

This article contains major spoilers for the My Hero Academia Manga

With the release of chapter 422 or My Hero Academia, it seems that the manga is actually heading towards a phenomenal climax that will come pretty soon. The Final Acr Saga of the manga began years ago with the Dark Hero Arc and had multiple arcs after it. The Final War Arc, which is probably the ultimate arc of the story, also began back in 2022.

For two years now, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the ending of the manga. But with the release of chapter 422 titled Izuku Midoriya Rising, the manga seems to well and truly come to an emotional end.

What happened in chapter 422 of My Hero Academia?

Chapter 422 is the most recent chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. Although the Final War Arc has been going on for more than two years now, this chapter feels like the final push into the endgame that will unfold in the upcoming chapters.

Izuku Midoriya Rising begins by showing us the ultimate fight between humanity and All For One. We see all the heroes and students of class 1-A trying their level best to assist Izuku in the fight that will determine the fate of humanity. Everyone cheers him on, including All Might and even the people who are sitting at home and watching the broadcast of the battle.

We even see world leaders being influenced by the plight of Izuku Midoriya and trying to help him which shows us how much influence the young boy has on the world. With the fate of humanity depending on his actions and his friends supporting him by putting their lives in danger, Izuku Midoriya finally takes the leap of faith and is able to land a punch on All For One.

Why is chapter 422 the beginning of the end for My Hero Academia?

Right from the start of the Final War Arc, fans of the manga already knew that the end was nigh for My Hero Academia. This was the war where the heroes all had to band together to face a villain and his crew that had the power to completely take over the world.

However, chapter 422 feels more final for fans as it is the ultimate showdown between Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the series, and All For One, the ultimate villain. With the punch Izuku lands on All For One, fans are now sure that this will be the do-or-die climax of the story and only one of them will emerge victorious at the end. In the upcoming chapters, we can see an all-out battle between Midoriya and All For One while the rest of 1-A also try to keep the threats at bay.

If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, you can do so on the VIZ Media website, the Manga Plus website, or the Shonen Jump App. With the final chapter of the manga approaching soon and season 7 of the series already broadcasting, it is a very emotional time for My Hero Academia fans as the end is almost here. You can catch up on the My Hero Academia anime on Crunchyroll as well.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

