My Hero Academia Creator Explains Why Deku Finds Sharing Food Special on Dates

Kohei Horikoshi, the genius behind My Hero Academia, revealed a quirky fact about our favorite hero, Deku. Horikoshi shared that Deku loves sharing food that's hard to split—like crepes at a theme park—in a special manga freebie accompanying My Hero Academia: You're Next.

The creator of My Hero Academia revealed what Izuku Midoriya looks for in an ideal date. My Hero Academia ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this summer, but the franchise is far from over thanks to new releases of the TV anime and the recent release of the movie. As My Hero Academia: You're Next hit theaters, fans were treated to a special manga freebie where the creator shared some fun details about the characters.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi recently shared some fun tidbits about the heroes to answer fans' questions about aspects not explored in the main series, including Deku's romantic ideals. He has thought of dates such as going out for crepes or going to theme parks when confessed to in the past. Deku's ideal date comes from the fact that he likely thinks sharing a hard-to-split food is special (noted by @aitaikimochi on X).

Due to Deku's inability to deal with someone having a crush on him, the series outright calls him a nerd in My Hero Academia. When Himiko Toga confesses her love for him during the final battle, Deku shortcircuits and notes that they would go on dates to theme parks and share crepes. This caught Ochaco Uraraka's attention as well, since this was the first time she had heard Deku speak about such things.

According to Horikoshi, Deku's idea of a date was just a guess: "I guess he thought it was special to share food that was difficult to split." Apparently, Horikoshi saw someone doing that at a theme park." Funny, Horikoshi never really seemed to focus on romance in My Hero Academia. Fans might see Deku's love story in a future release if he has it in his future. For now, it's an interesting look at Deku's views on love, romance, and dating.

There's a big episode coming up for My Hero Academia. All eyes are on season seven ahead of its next showdown for fans of the series. In the final battle against All For One, Deku is ready to face Shigaraki after a long wait. A brutal update is coming this weekend in episode 13 of season seven.

Studio Bones has released a new teaser trailer featuring Deku. In the My Hero Academia preview, our hero arrives at U.A. High School to find a scene of utter destruction. Deku learns what kind of fate Bakugo met after most of the heroes on site had been eliminated. Not long ago, audiences watched as Bakugo sacrificed his life to take down Shigaraki, the villain who targeted the boy.

