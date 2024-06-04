My Hero Academia Epilogue: What Happens Next? Author Kohei Horikoshi Reveals

This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga

With the Final War Saga of the manga concluded, the popular shonen manga My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi has reached its conclusion, story-wise. However, the author thinks that a few more epilogue chapters are necessary to tie all the loose ends of the story together.

Even though the villains were finally defeated by Midoriya and all his fellow heroes, the world of My Hero Academia is in complete ruins. It will be interesting to see how the heroes go about bringing peace back after ages of chaos.

What happened at the end of My Hero Academia?

The ending of My Hero Academia has been a long time in the making and fans were happy to see the manga reach a satisfactory conclusion. Izuku Midoriya, along with his friends, classmates, and other heroes, was able to finally defeat All For One and Shigaraki. Their battle was truly legendary, and good prevailed over evil.

We also saw All Might become the beacon of hope one more time and in chapter 424 of the manga, he declared that both Midoriya and Bakugo were deserving of the title of Greatest Heroes, which was also a great ending for their rivalry turned friendship. Chapter 424 begins after a really short time skip after the war and we see how completely devasted society is after the debilitating war between powerful heroes and villains. From the looks of it, the epilogue of the My Hero Academia manga is going to focus on heroes rebuilding society once again.

What did Kohei Horikoshi say about My Hero Academia ending?

Even though the main storyline of My Hero Academia has ended after All For One is defeated, Kohei Horikoshi does not want to end My Hero Academia right away. According to him, the manga will “return to its title” after a short while. This means we will probably get to see the students of the U.A. continuing their studies after society is rebuilt.

The My Hero Academia manga began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The story was built up for almost a decade before finally reaching its satisfying conclusion. Even though fans are sad that the end of this manga is near, it also ended at the perfect time. Kohei Horikoshi will also give the fans some slice-of-life glimpse into the life of our heroes after the war. We will get to see some peaceful times in My Hero Academia ahead.

