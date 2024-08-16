My Hero Academia Finale: What happened To Ochako? Explored

One of the most popular manga series of all time, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, finished its course on August 4th after a decade-long run. The conclusive chapters satisfied many fans by tying up most of the loose ends, however, the eight-year time skip seems to have confused just as many about the state of some of the heroes.

One such character Ochako Uraraka is actually quite surprising given her romantic connection with the protagonist Izuku Midoriya, not to mention her fan-favorite status. Although it is confirmed that she became a Pro Hero, like many of her peers, anything more on the topic was not given a concrete form. Well, not to worry, as here we have tried to unravel just that by delving deep into the time skip, and see exactly what Uravity has been up to.

The last chapter of My Hero Academia takes the readers 8 years into the future where most of the Class 1-A have become Pro Heroes after graduating from U.A. High School. Ochako, like her peers, is seen working in the same and traveling to schools across the country to motivate and guide the children in the right direction.

She also initiated a campaign to provide easier access to Quirk Counseling across the masses, something that quickly gained popularity because of its utter necessity. As it was concluded that a lot of Villains went astray because of being overwhelmed by their unchecked power, the counseling helped them gain better control and declined the number of Villains drastically.

Although her romantic relationship with Deku didn’t exactly get a solid confirmation, from the panel showing them taking a walk while snow fell around them, it can be inferred that there have been some positive developments on that front. Not only that, but her new Hero suit which features a mouth gear that has an uncanny resemblance to the one Deku used to wear, hints at the same.

One of Ochako’s main strengths has always been her empathy, not only toward her peers and comrades but also at times towards the villains. As was seen in the case of Himiko Toga, when Ochaka left no stone unturned to reach her at a base level to stop her uncensored destruction even after she was hurt gravely by the former. Not only that, but Himiko’s death after she agreed to renounce the fight, shook her to her core to the point that she broke down in private, after trying to keep a smile intact in order to not spoil her friends’ happiness at the victory.

Thankfully her friends clued in on her mental state and gave her enough support to make her leave the guilt behind and work towards building a better future for everyone. Although a lot of her conclusive story arc was left to vague interpretations, it is comforting for the fans to see her wearing a genuine smile and having a successful career as a Hero finally.

One of the main reasons behind Ochako Uraraka’s popularity among her peers and fans alike has been her wholesome and laid-back personality. Combining that with her battle prowess, tactful application of her Quirk Zero Gravity, and coming up with masterful strategies every time she needed to step up, has made a remarkable impression on the fans.

As a result, some are hoping that the finale of the My Hero Academia anime adaptation might provide a little more clarity on her story arc. Although the final decision rests on Horikoshi’s shoulders, one can surely hope so!

