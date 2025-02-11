My Hero Academia: Is Rabbit Hero Mirko Still Alive At The End Of My Hero Academia? Everything You Need To Know

In My Hero Academia, Rumi Usagiyama, known as Rabbit Hero: Mirko, stands out for her remarkable fighting spirit and indomitable will. During the Final War arc, Mirko was one of the elite Pro Heroes dispatched to confront Tomura Shigaraki and his forces.

Amid fierce combat, she suffered severe injuries—her robot arm and leg were destroyed, and she lost her right arm during a brutal attack by Shigaraki. These critical wounds forced her out of active combat, and she was taken to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Despite these near-fatal injuries, Mirko’s resilience proved extraordinary. She underwent extensive rehabilitation and received advanced prosthetic replacements for her lost limbs. Revealed in My Hero Academia epilogue, which takes place eight years after the Final War, Mirko has rebuilt her presence as a top Pro Hero.

The new prosthetics not only restore her functionality but also enhance her combat capabilities. Her hair has grown back nearly to its original length, with neatly trimmed bangs, and the tip of her right ear has been replaced with a high-tech prosthetic connected by rings.

Moreover, her mechanical arms are now identical, featuring multiple firearms and cannons that showcase her upgraded firepower and modernized design. Alongside these physical upgrades, her hero costume has also been redesigned to reflect her renewed strength within the My Hero Academia universe.

Ultimately, despite enduring catastrophic injuries during the war, Rabbit Hero Mirko not only survives her wounds, but also now thrives as a stronger, more advanced hero. In the epilogue chapter 431, she is depicted as the No.6 Pro Hero and fully recovered.

Her journey from the battlefield to her current state depicts her unwavering determination and commitment to protect society, proving that she remains a vital force within the My Hero Academia universe.

