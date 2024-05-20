My Hero Academia Manga: The Ending of All For One Revealed; Chapter 423 Hints His Fate

The climactic journey of My Hero Academia has been running for a long time in the manga. And the students and superheroes continue to fight the evil, a lot seems to be lost in this decisive battle. However, it was in the latest chapter that we saw All For One's end finally coming through. Without revealing a lot within the opening lines, here is all you need to know about the latest My Hero Academia Chapter 423.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423: All For One's ending scene

As the battle between the two sides continues, it is by the end of the chapter we see a head-on confrontation between Deku and All For One. Attacks and counterattacks can be seen coming from both sides. However, what is interesting to catch here is that Deku is able to take the attacks head-on without inflicting too much damage upon himself.

To the annoyance of All For One, he starts to conjure stronger attacks. But Deku was also in the attacking position, only to shoot stronger blows at him. We then see that Deku prepares for a punch that could harm his opponent. Here, the protagonist says "All For One! I can't look past what you've done! But you're not some monster beyond all understanding. And you're no Demon Lord. All you are in a lonely man." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As the attack touches him, something strange begins to happen in All For One's body.

How does All For One get defeated?

But just as this attack was underway, the manga pulls one of its most shocking scenes. Shigaraki, who continues to hold a complicated relationship with All For One, briefly joins the vestiges in their internal assault. It is revealed that All For One is an evil man and wishes the worst of the world. However, his duality stems from how lonely he has been all his life.

Thus, the union of Deku, the vestiges, and Shigaraki end up claiming all of the powers of All For One, bringing an end to the evil. It was what he had done to Shigaraki that led his own disciple to betray him in the face of struggle, at such a point.

And so, the chapter ends with All For One losing at the hands of the heroes. However, a lot is yet to be uncovered in the chapters to come. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.