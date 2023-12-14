My Hero Academia New Movie greenlit for Summer 2023; all we know so far

In an exciting revelation for My Hero Academia enthusiasts, the beloved anime series has officially announced its fourth movie, set to premiere in Summer 2024. The announcement was made with great fanfare in Weekly Shounen Jump Issue #3 on December 13, 2023, accompanied by a special visual featuring the iconic characters Deku and All Might. Here is what we know about the new update so far!

My Hero Academia new movie announced

My Hero Academia, which commenced its manga serialization in 2014, has become a cultural phenomenon since its anime adaptation first aired in 2016. Studio Bones, the animation studio behind the series, has successfully released six seasons, with the highly anticipated seventh season scheduled to premiere in May. The timing aligns with the anime's grand celebration of the manga's remarkable 10 years of serialization.

The anticipation for the upcoming movie has been stoked by a cryptic statement from Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia. In an intriguing tease, Horikoshi declared, "I won't give you a chance to breathe until summer!" This cryptic promise suggests that fans are in for an exhilarating ride, with surprises and thrills awaiting them until the Summer of 2024.

The choice of the summer release aligns with the significant milestone of the manga's serialization anniversary, adding a layer of celebration to the movie's debut. Given that the manga serialization began in July 2014, fans can reasonably expect the fourth movie to hit theaters in July 2024, creating a symbolic connection to the series' origin.

More updates

Notably, My Hero Academia has a history of delivering captivating movies that complement the anime's narrative. Previous anime films, such as "Two Heroes" (2018), "Heroes Rising" (2019), and "World Heroes' Mission" (2021), have received acclaim for their engaging storytelling and character development. As fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming movie, the visual featuring Deku and All Might hints at a connection to the events portrayed in the forthcoming seventh season.

With the promise of keeping fans thrilled and the grand celebration of a decade of manga serialization, My Hero Academia's fourth movie is poised to be a cinematic event that not only expands the narrative universe but also pays homage to the series' enduring popularity. As the summer of 2024 approaches, the anime community is buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting another spectacular installment in the My Hero Academia movie franchise.

