My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Does Star and Stripe Die? Find Out

Just as the latest season of My Hero Academia kicked off, the battle between Tomura Shigaraki and Star and Stripe is the most talked about event of the series. A lot of the fans certainly know what the outcome of this battle is going to be. However, for the people looking out for spoilers on what is going to be, here is what happens between the two. Thus, read on to find out.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for viewers who have not viewed the latest episode and read the manga. Viewer discretion is advised.

Will Star and Stripe die in Episode 2?

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2, Star and Stripe meet their end in a dramatic showdown with Shigaraki. We find in the story of the manga, and as shown in the episode also, that at the beginning, Star hesitates when faced with the opportunity to sacrifice herself to eliminate Shigaraki.

The reason behind this is the fact that Shigaraki taking her powers is one of the most dangerous things that can happen in the course of this war. And the rest of the heroes would not be able to comprehend the damage inflicted at this point. And thus, thinking of this, she would conclude that it is best for her and the world that she sacrifices herself.

However, in the moment when she was heating, Shigaraki touched her directly on the face, resulting in her death.

What to expect from Episode 3?

The title of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 will be 'Villain.' The preview of this outing showcases that the anime will be entering the UA traitor arc from here on. As the name suggests, the students and authorities of UA High will figure out that there is a mole within their own. And thus, the plans to find this person will commence from here. The aftermath of Star's death is also expected to play out in this episode.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 is set to release on May 18, 2024. Fans can catch the latest episodes on ytv and NTV, and Crunchyroll. For those looking to read ahead, the corresponding manga chapters can be found in the Villain arc of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga series.

At last, all the updates from the upcoming episodes will be added to this section as they come.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

