Season 7 of My Hero Academia is delivering a thrilling plot with a breakneck pace, following the endless setup of Season 5. The show began with Star and Stripe's battle against Tomura Shigaraki, which ended in Episode 3. The plot twists continue, making it a delight to watch.

Episode 3 title Villain, explored the villainy of All For One in two different ways, some more compelling than others. Right now, All For One is competing with his own heir, Tomura Shigaraki, to determine who the real supervillain is, which may lead to a rather confusing narrative. Then again, All For One's plans also involve the UA traitor, a subplot that the My Hero Academia anime is finally exploring once again. It also helps that all of class 1-A is there to see it.

Class 1-A training

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3, titled Villain, was adapted from chapters 335-337 and 338. The episode started with a flashback to the fight between Star and Stripe and TomurAFO, an anime-original detail. The next scene from the manga was improvised, with Bakugo arguing that they were already doing their best and would continue until the villains attacked them. The episode added new scenes from the Class 1-A training session.

Moreover, the anime also improvised the scene where Bakugo hits Midoriya with his Cluster attack. The training of the rest of the students was also improvised, except for Todoroki's, whose panel was adapted just like the manga.

During training, Midoriya promised to take care of villains but was interrupted by Iida. Class 1-A in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 supported this statement, which was not in the manga. The scene where All for One spoke with his allies was faithful to the manga without any additions or exclusions.

U.A High's traitor

In My Hero Academia season 7, episode 3, Hagakure and Aoyama, who are both students, are seen in a forest which surrounded U.A. High School. Aoyama's parents, who are supportive of his job, reveal that their son will be quirkless throughout his life. The episode uses red color to highlight Aoyama's tension, a commendable addition to the story. Midoriya notices Aoyama's absence while Hagakure listens to Aoyama's parents' words.

Aoyama's parents are devastated by news of his secretive past, and he is gifted the Naval Laser. Hagakure, just like the fans are searching for a suspect. Deku arrives to question Aoyama about his parents' lies, and Aoyama's parents run with their son in a frenzy. Aoyama tries to shoot Deku with his Navel Laser out of desperation, leading to a chaotic scene.

Hagakure intervened in the episode, deflecting Aoyama's Navel Laser and questioning his feelings. Hagakure's face was revealed, and Midoriya used Aoyama's defenseless state to catch him with his Black Whip quirk. Midoriya pleaded for Aoyama to stop, expressing teary eyes. This anime-original detail highlights Hagakure's interactions with Aoyama.

After capturing the criminals, Aoyama and his family were brought to U.A. High, where the teachers and the principal interrogated them. Class 1-A was also standing on the sides, with shocked reactions. The principal asked the students to leave, but they declined.As the interrogation continued, Midoriya spoke to Aoyama and declared that he could still be a hero if he helped U.A. High School defeat All for One. Unfortunately, Aoyama's family had no contact with All for One.

