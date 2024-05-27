Here Is How My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 Was Different From The Manga

This article contains major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and anime

The 4th episode of My Hero Academia season 7 came out on May 25th, Saturday. The episode focused on the aftermath of the U.A. students finding out that Aoyama was the traitor. The episode covered the last part of chapter 338, and chapters 339 and 340.

The students all assured Aoyama that he could still become a hero despite the wrongdoings of his past. We also saw Iida and Midoriya go to Hatsume to have their hero costumes modified. Shinsou also returned in this episode and fans were excited to see him after so long. And even though the episode mostly stayed true to the manga, there were some anime-original modifications. Here are some of the differences between the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, and its original manga chapters.

Aizawa and Present Mic’s take on Aoyama

After the reveal of Aoyama as the traitor, Present Mic came to visit the students of Class 1-A and asked them if they still trusted him. Iida told him that they were not holding on to the past and decided to trust their classmate. Kirishima then spoke up, and the scene showed us the time when Class 1-A saved Midoriya, which was an anime-original scene.

Aizawa then appeared on a big screen to talk to all the students who were arguing, which was changed from when he talked with the students through Mic’s tablet in the manga. He told everyone that he did not want to expel Aoyama and wanted to use him against All For One. He then asked the students to cover Aoyama’s ears as he revealed his plans.

Midoriya and Iida visiting Hatsume

After the meeting, everyone went back to their dorms in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, and we saw Midoriya and Iida visit Hatsume Mei from the Department of Support to get their costumes modified. We then saw that Midoriya wanted his gauntlet repaired, which was a device that only appeared in one of the movies, making them canon. Even though at first Hatsume refused to fix their costumes, when other Support Class students wanted to help, she threw a new gauntlet and costumes to the two boys and told them to do their best.

All Might’s new plan after the Central Hospital scene

The scene where All Might gathered some police officers and Ragdoll, the original owner of the Search Quirk before AFO stole it at the Central Hospital. He revealed his plans to defeat the Paranormal Liberation Front and TomurAFO which was to keep all the villains separated. This scene of the visual representation of the plan was heavily improvised and included a lot more details than in the manga.

Aoyama and Aizawa’s talk

In the last season, Lady Nagant’s body exploded when she tried to reveal details about AFO. The heroes wanted to make sure something similar did not happen to Aoyama, and he passed the test. Aizawa tried to convince Aoyama to not fear All For One and fight against him. New visuals were added in this scene too and it was revealed that the villain had put his fears inside the boy instead of a bomb. However, Aizawa convinced Aoyama to fight but he asked what a weak criminal like him could do against such a powerful villain. Aizawa then told him that he did not need to worry about his parents and that his classmates would protect him. We then saw a new anime-original visual of class 1-A as Aoyama started to cry. The ending of the episode showed us a glimpse of Shinsou.

