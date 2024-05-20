This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia anime

Fans already knew that season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime, which is setting up the final fight between the heroes and the villains will be full of revelations. One of these revelations that fans have been waiting for was the face reveal of Toru Hagakure.

The first two episodes of My Hero Academia season 7 were focused on the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and the American superhero Star and Stripe. Unfortunately, the latter was defeated and was only able to buy some time for the other heroes to get ready for the final fight. After her arc was over, the story delved into the next arc, which was the U.A. Traitor arc.

Hagakure’s face was finally revealed in the U.A. Traitor Arc

Toru Hagakure is a class 1-A student from the U.A. Academy whose superpower is invisibility. Since the beginning of the show, fans have never once seen her face, until now. In the recent episode, the story once again went back to the students after the defeat of Star and Stripe.

After the Star and Stripe arc, the story moves on to the U.A. Traitor Arc, where the traitor who has been betraying the heroes for so long is finally revealed. Even though many fans had suspected that the traitor was Hagakure, given her unique ability, it turned out that it was actually Yuga Aoyama who was the actual defector. Coincidentally, he was also responsible for the fleeting face reveal of Hagakure.

How did Toru Hagakure’s face reveal happen?

Even though the producers were able to sneak in Hagakura’s face reveal in the trailer for the 7th season of My Hero Academia, it was finally shown in episode 3 of the season. Hagakure is the one who finds Aoyama in the forest talking to his parents about the betrayal. This is how the invisible student finds out that Aoyama was the one betraying the heroes and working for All For One for all this time.

When Aoyama tries to run from Deku, the latter is a bit late to react to the former’s naval laser beam. However, Hagakure jumps in front of the beam to save her friend, but in the process, she loses a bit of her invisibility due to the refraction of the laser beam, finally revealing her face. The girl then continues to confront Aoyama about his betrayal and asks whether their friendship has been a lie. Even though Hagakure’s face reveal was exciting for fans, it came with a heavy emotional price due to the circumstances.

