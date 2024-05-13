My Hero Academia Season 7: Where Will This Season End Off? Potential Conclusion Chapter & Arc

This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia anime and manga

The 7th season of the My Hero Academia manga has started off strong with the story immediately getting into the fight between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe. This arc is known as the Star and Stripe arc in the manga and fans are really hyped for the rest of the season.

But with the climax of the manga finally kicking off with the latest chapter 422 of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, fans are wondering how much of the manga will be covered in this season. There are some differences of opinion amongst fans, but here is what we can predict as of now.

Here is how much of the manga My Hero Academia season 7 might cover

Season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime kicked off with the Star and Stripe arc from the manga. In April, we got four more episodes highlighting what happened in the previous episodes up until now. But the main story began with showing us the much-awaited fight between Shigaraki, and America's No.1 Pro Hero, Star and Stripe. In the manga, the arc lasted for 6 chapters while in the anime, it finished within two episodes.

Seeing the speed at which the anime is progressing, people are sure that the season will cover the entirety of the next arc, which is the U.A. Traitor Arc, which lasts for 8 chapters in the manga from chapter 335 to chapter 342. This arc will also be covered within the next 2-3 episodes of the anime and will show the fans who amongst the U.A. is the traitor.

Since this season is set to run for 21 episodes, then there will be about 16 episodes left. But the manga will only have one arc left, which is the Final War Arc. This arc is still ongoing with 80 chapters and counting, the most recent chapter 422 of the manga finally kicked off the last leg of the final fight.

Fans think that season 7 will stop right before the final fights

A lot of the fans of the manga think that season 7 will cover up until chapter 386 of the manga and leave off the great final fights for the last season. This conclusion does make sense as in the manga, the heroes are still fighting against Shigaraki and All For One.

If season 7 of My Hero Academia does cover up to chapter 386, then it would have to cover 44 chapters of the Final War Arc within 16-17 remaining episodes. The speed at which the anime is progressing points towards this as well as we saw the first two episodes each cover 3-4 chapters from the manga.

The grand finale of the My Hero Academia manga is also lowly approaching now that chapter 422 finally started the fight between Izuku Midoriya and All For One. Fans are waiting at the edge of their seats to see how the final leg of the manga plays out. It would be understandable if the 7th season of the anime covers up until the beginning of the final fights and leaves the rest up for a mind-bending, emotional, and action-filled season 8.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related content.

