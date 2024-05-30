My Hero Academia Season 7: Will Aoyama Come Back After BNHA's Traitor Reveal? Here's What Happens In the Manga

Kohei Horikoshi's manga-turned-anime series, My Hero Academia, has revealed Yuga Aoyama as the U.A. traitor, who was born Quirkless and forced to work with All For One after receiving a Quirk from protagonist Izuku Deku Midoriya.

The My Hero Academia series' recent reveal of Aoyama as a traitor has left fans heartbroken, as it highlighted Aoyama's deep care for his classmates despite his actions. The series' latest episode has not confirmed Aoyama's return, but fans can look to the manga's source material for season 7 and beyond to understand his role in the series' final arc. The emotional scenes between Aoyama and his classmates have left fans concerned.

Will Aoyama return to My Hero Academia season 7 following his revelation?

Yuga Aoyama will return in season 7 after the My Hero Academia traitor reveal. Shota Aizawa's conversation with Aoyama suggests he can still play a heroic role. His return marks the start of the series' final major arc, the Final War arc.

Aizawa and other U.A. teachers have a plan to help Aoyama and his family, starting with Yuga's parents, who Hitoshi Shinso will brainwash to communicate with All For One without detecting ill intent. All For One contacts Yuga, who coordinates a place to isolate Deku and meet with them under Shinso's control. After a brief conversation, All For One re-emerges after months of hiding, thanking Yuga for giving Deku. This plan is expected to play out in the upcoming episodes.

Yuga attacks All For One with his Quirk, causing him to retreat into Deku's Smokescreen. This summons an army of villains, prompting Neito Monoma to use Kurogiri's Quirk to warp heroes to Yuga and Deku's location. Yuga declares today is the day All For One falls before the villains are split, leaving Yuga to deal with stragglers.

This includes Tartarus escapee Kunieda, whom fans will see Yuga and others fighting at various points throughout the season in quick updates and focuses. Toru Hagakure is his main fighting partner here, with the pair being the two to finish off Kunieda in the end. The pair are then approached by Aizawa, who uses Kurogiri’s Quirk to gather up heroes to support Deku in fighting off Tomura Shigaraki.

The pair then arrive at the battlefield and begin helping Deku, with Yuga playing a vital role by inspiring Deku to continue fighting even after losing the One For All Quirk. The two then rush out into the battlefield but are quickly separated. However, Yuga’s influence in this battle and the Final War arc cannot be overstated, playing a key role in setting up the series’ eventual conclusion and All For One’s hopeful defeat.

Exploring Yuga Aoyama's character

Yuga Aoyama is a young man with a slim build and a feminine face. He has long blond hair, worn flattened down around most of his head, spiked and sticking out to the sides at the bottom with a side fringe that slightly curves upwards before it curves down. He has notably long eyelashes and bright indigo eyes, giving him the appearance of a young prince.

Yuga initially appears to be vain and prideful, thinking of himself as superior to the rest of his classmates, especially regarding his Quirk. He exhibits flamboyant mannerisms, is fond of posing, and likes to grab the attention of those around him despite frequently getting ignored by his peers. His expression rarely changes from a closed smile, even while he speaks or gets hurt, and he's also prone to getting upset if interrupted or questioned.

While Yuga may not possess any melee combat skills, he does have a good handle on his Quirk: Navel Laser. The beams that Yuga can fire gives him a wide range of versatility, and enough firepower to penetrate through obstacles. The rays also have enough recoil to propel Yuga through the air at a high speed, effectively boosting his mobility.

Yuga has also displayed the ability to manipulate the size and shape of his beams. Yuga also possesses good camaraderie, using his Navel Laser to distract his enemies from a distance, and even if he reaches his limit, Yuga effectively gives his comrades the opening required to defeat the opponent that stands before them.

Yuga has repeatedly displayed the capacity to effortlessly destroy Villain Bots with a single blast from his Navel Laser. His aim with his beams is also on point, as he was able to blast Mr. Compress in the face before the villain could dodge it, all while Yuga concealed himself in nearby bushes.

