My Hero Academia: What Is Lady Nagant's Backstory? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia

The hero-turned-villain Lady Nagant aka Kaina Tsutsumi is an example of the dark side of the Hero Public Safety Commission. Her backstory is rather alluring, as she used to work as an assassin for the Hero Public Safety Commission before the guilt of her actions overcame her conscience.

Under the HPSC, she would take up multiple assassination missions, and thanks to her Rifle Quirk, she hardly missed her targets. Her duties included killing anyone associated with criminal organizations, be it heroes or villains.

But how exactly did she end up being incarcerated in Tartarus? Here’s a look at the backstory of Lady Nagant.

The Dirty Work at HSPC

Lady Nagant’s rifle quirk made her stand out and even grab the attention of the HSPC President, who offered her a position and even took up the responsibility of training her. As she started killing more, she soon understood the grim reality behind the commission, which pretended to maintain peace at the expense of other’s lives.

She goes on a killing spree after her decision to leave the HSPC is met with a death threat. The new successor sentences her to life in prison and banishes her to Tartarus. This is another example of how the HSPC did its best not to shed light on the situation and secretly cover its dirty tracks.

Riot at Tartaros

Years later, a mass prison break occurred when Tomura Shigaraki, the former protégé of All for One, launched an attack on Tartarus. Lady Nagant along with others escaped from the prison and she encountered All for One.

Once upon a time, she was tasked with killing him, but All in One wanted to recruit her, as they both had similar goals and a collective hate for HSPC, which was on the verge of collapse. And thus, began her villain arc.

Lady Nagant never intended to become a villain in My Hero Academia. Revenge was not what she was after, for her main aim was to collapse the current hero society, and re-build a new one, a new world, where actions would be transparent and accountable.

