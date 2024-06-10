My Hero Academia: What Made Yuga Aoyama Betray His Friends at UA High? Explained

Spoiler Alert! This piece contains MHA season 7 spoilers.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 revealed Yuga Aoyama as the UA Traitor to the entire fandom. Considering his cheerful and flamboyant personality, this revelation seemed even more unbelievable especially since he is the last person anyone would have thought to be siding with All For One.﻿

There is no doubt that the events of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 have shaken up the series in a significant way. In it, Aoyama was revealed as the traitor who had been leaking information to All For One in the infamous UA Traitor revelation scene.

The origins of Yuga Aoyama in My Hero Academia

Yuga Aoyama is a character who has always exhibited a flamboyant and prideful personality. His constant need for attention and his expression, which rarely changed from a closed smile, made him stand out among his classmates. However, My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 3 revealed that all of his mannerisms were merely a facade. The best way to understand Aoyama's motivations and why he betrayed UA High is to look at his origins.

Episode 3 of My Hero Academia Season 7 provided essential backstory for Yuga Aoyama. Fans were shocked to learn that Aoyama was the traitor and even more so to discover that he was born Quirkless, just like Deku. Because Aoyama and his parents were fundamentally different from other kids, they endured hardships similar to Deku's, as he struggled to fit in as a result.

Since they didn't want their child to suffer from Hero society's extreme discrimination, they turned to All For One, a person rumored to hand out Quirks to others. At the time, his parents had no idea that their helplessness and concerns for him would only make his life even more tragic.

It was Yuga Aoyama's parents who helped him acquire his Navel Laser Quirk from All For One. In the aftermath of this incident, All For One forced Aoyama's family into debt and turned Yuga into a double agent out of fear for his life. Due to his fear for his own and his family's lives, Aoyama had no choice but to follow All For One's orders. Through his information, the League of Villains were able to repeatedly infiltrate UA High and their training camp.

The atonement of Aoyama

The guilt of betraying his friends at UA High and risking their lives deeply burdened Aoyama even though he cared for them. Therefore, he regarded himself as unworthy of having friends,and he also considered himself a despicable and pathetic villain.

He confessed his crimes after he had been exposed as the UA Traitor, saying that he deserved to be imprisoned for his pathetic and heinous actions.

Nevertheless, Shota Aizawa and the rest of Class 1-A saw him as a victim of circumstance rather than an accomplice of All For One. In their eyes, Aoyama was coerced into acting evilly and had no criminal intentions.

As Aoyama's friends understood that he never truly intended to betray them, they encouraged him to earn their forgiveness by fighting against All For One. In spite of the despair planted by All For One, Aoyama managed to deceive the villain with the help of his friends. In the final battle, he stood against All For One hoping to end the villain's reign of terror.

