My Hero Academia: Who Are The Remaining Class 1-A Students After Aoyama's Exit? Explored

After the end of the final battle between TomurAFO and the heroes in chapter 423, Kohei Horikoshi has started an epilogue for the My Hero Academia manga. Fans are delighted as not only did they get to see Midoriya and the rest of the heroes finally defeat the villains, but now they will also witness peace and order slowly returning to society as the heroes rebuild everything. Additionally, readers will learn what happens to each character after the war is over.

However, there are, of course, a few sad developments. One of these was revealed in the spoilers for the upcoming chapter 425 of My Hero Academia, which is set to be released on June 10th, Tuesday. In it, we saw that Aoyama will not be joining Class 1-A as they resume their education once more. As he was revealed to be the U.A. traitor a few arcs back, Aoyama now wishes to take a different path than his classmates and find his true purpose in life.

Who are the remaining students of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia?

Thankfully, nobody other than Aoyama is leaving Class 1-A, as all of them are set to become third-year students this time around. Aizawa will continue to be their homeroom teacher as these students, who fought valiantly against the most destructive forces among humanity, strive to complete their final year at U.A.

Chapter 425 showed us the graduation ceremony of the previous third-year students of the school, which means the Class 1-A students were all promoted to their final year. The departure of Aoyama means that there are 19 students remaining in Class 1-A.

We saw all of these students give their all in the fight against the villains. The Sludge Villain was defeated by the combined strength of Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima. Koji Koda and Mezo Shoji both fought valiantly against Spinner, who was also ultimately defeated. A new villain who appeared during the final war named Kuneida was defeated by Toru Hagakure and Yuga Aoyama. Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco Uraraka barely won against Himiko Toga in a fight that almost killed Ochaco.

Shoto Todoroki, on the other hand, was forced to fight his own brother Toya Todoroki, aka Dabi, with the help of the Class 1-A representative Tenya Iida. The fight was rigorous and went on for two rounds, but in the end, the students were the victors. Kyoka Jiro, Fumikage Tokoyami, and Minoru Mineta all fought against All For One but were struggling due to the villain’s extremely powerful quirks. Katsuki Bakugo then joined the battle and used his quirk to help them defeat the villain.

Finally, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, delivered the final punch to TomurAFO with the help of Momo Yaoyorozu and Denki Kaminari. The fight was not easy and went through several transitions, and all the students of Class 1-A, including Hanta Sero, Mashirao Ojiro, and Rikido Sato, joined in to help Midoriya defeat AFO.

A new student will also be joining class 1-A in the final year

Thankfully, all the remaining 19 students of Class 1-A were able to survive the final war, although some of them did so barely and were left with a lot of injuries. These students will begin their last year at U.A. soon. But someone else will also be joining them for their third year.

It was announced that Hitoshi Shinso, who was supposed to join the Hero Class a long time ago, will finally be able to do so in the last year. His transfer could not be processed due to the several wars that the heroes had to face. But in the end, after the villains are defeated, Shinso is ready to join Class 1-A with the rest of the 19 students as his classmates.

Hitoshi Shinso is a powerful and passionate student who helped Ashido and Kirishima in their battle against the Sludge Villain. Although he had been absent for a long time in the war as his Brainwashing Quirk was used to trigger the war, he ultimately joined in on the fight to help the other heroes, and his quirk proved to be pretty useful. As mentioned in the manga, Shinso is a very capable individual who has earned the right to become a part of the Hero Course, which he will do as a part of Class 1-A in their third year.

