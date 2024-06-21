My Hero Academia: Will Deku's Original Quirk and Father's Identity Finally Be Revealed? Find Out

This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga

One of the most constantly pertinent questions in the My Hero Academia fandom is the identity of Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya’s father Hisashi Midoriya. Even though Izuku’s mother Inko Midoriya is an important side character in the series, all we know about the hero’s father is that he lives abroad and his Quirk allows him to breathe fire.

The fact that the man has not once appeared in the manga in its 10 years of publication has led fans to come up with a lot of theories about Izuku’s father’s identity. One of these theories is that the main villain of the story All For One is actually Izuku’s father. Even though it sounds insane given how the final arc of the manga went down, there are some merits to these theories that can explain why we never saw Hisashi Midoriya even when his son basically came back from the face of death in the manga’s climax.

New theory proposes All For One as Deku’s father

This relatively new theory about Izuku’s parentage says that All For One might be his father. Based on the idea that All For One was actually scared of dying at the hands of All Might and thus needed a new body that could hold its own against the superhero.

We already know that Garaki was experimenting to see if the creation of a second All For One Quirk was at all possible. There is a chance that the two of them had thought that having a child that carries his DNA would increase his chance of getting another person with the same Quirk as his and Garaki could easily get his hands on him. The theory goes on to explain that AFO chose Inko Midoriya as she looks similar to the 7th One For All user Nana Shimura, which fits with his twisted personality. The theory, if true, could explain why Izuku and All For One both have such a massive interest in Quirks and love to research everything about them.

Moreover, it could explain why, despite being born to parents who both have Quirks, Midoriya was quirkless. It might be that Garaki was the one who told Izuku that he was qurikless to stop him from exploring his All For One power. Since the quirk All For One cannot be activated without being aware of having it, Izuku might have missed it completely throughout his life. This would also explain why he was the one to unlock the full potential of One For All as he would carry the same DNA as the person this Quirk originally belonged to.

The theory has several flaws

Even though it could explain both Midoriya’s father’s absence from the story and the protagonist’s quirkless existence, the theory is ultimately faulty. This is mostly because the main storyline has already come to an end and the revelation does not have a place in the story anymore. The best moment for the revelation would have been the final arc where Deku fights against All For One. However, since that did not happen, any revelation now about their connection will fall flat.

Even though it will not make sense to reveal it now after the final fight has already ended, this theory is pretty cool. It would have added some more complexity to both All For One and Deku’s characters as they fought against each other. However, we can hope for a face reveal for Hisashi Midoriya in the epilogue of the manga.

