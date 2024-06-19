My Hero Academia's NBA Collab Coming Soon; All We Know So Far

My Hero Academia is set to collaborate with the NBA and Hyperfly for a second major collaboration, with the Boston Celtics likely to be part of the next wave of merchandise. The collaboration follows last year's announcement that My Hero Academia would create a special slate of merchandise inspired by major league teams. The first look at Phase 2 of the collaboration is expected to be released in the coming months.

My Hero Academia shares first look at next NBA collab

My Hero Academia x NBALAB x Hyperfly have announced Phase 2 of their special collaboration, and while a release window or date has yet to be revealed for the next wave of merchandise outside of the fact it will launch later this year, we've gotten the first look at Izuku Midoriya hooping as he's clearly using One For All to its full potential.

My Hero Academia, an anime that has captivated audiences worldwide for nearly a decade, has created multiple plot threads, captivating characters, and tackling mysteries and moral dilemmas unique to the genre. As the franchise nears its manga ending, MHA season 7 is set to be the penultimate season of the anime, marking a unique approach to superhero media.

The first six seasons and OVA specials are also available for catch-up on Crunchyroll and describes My Hero Academia as,

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered 'quirk,' Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What to expect from rest of My Hero Academia season 7?

My Hero Academia's pacing is a key strength, keeping the audience engaged with its fast-paced story. The recent reveal of the UA traitor has paid off, with villains mobilizing. The merger of Shigaraki and All For One is affecting Tomura and his body, stealing his agency. Season 7 is expected to cover more, with several big showdowns set up. The franchise's pacing ensures that the audience is engaged, and the plot continues to evolve.

The story revolves around the Todoroki family and their struggle to confront Dabi, a mysterious figure who was initially considered a Todoroki. The identity of Dabi was confirmed as Toya Todoroki, a significant moment in the 2020 US presidential election.

The Todoroki family's story revolves around generational trauma, failure, and personal pain caused by the hero industry. Toya, a demon created by Enji, is causing suffering for his family due to his ambition. This conflict is set to be a central theme in season seven, as it is one of the most significant in the series.

Another crucial moment to look forward to this season is Bakugo's big fight with Shigaraki, as well as his inevitable death at his hands. This is likely going to happen towards the end of the season, considering what comes after, and will be a cliffhanger for everyone to go out on.

Several other major conflicts will happen as well. as Toga and Uraraka are due for their major conflict, which will likely not carry into season 8. Several other characters, like La Brava and Gentle Criminal, should get some time back in the spotlight.

All For One and Shigaraki will also still probably be standing by the end of the season. There is a lot that will happen this season, but there is also a lot that is going to wait until season eight.

It is highly unlikely that Shigaraki and Deku will hash out their major encounter during this season. The fight between them in the manga is relatively long and will span multiple episodes.

As season 7 will only have 21 episodes and there is a lot of ground to cover, this will likely be unresolved in the anime for the moment. It is also the fight that will end the series, so putting that in the penultimate season could be way too much.

