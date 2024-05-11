Naruto Fillers: A Complete List of Episodes You Can Skip In The Main Series
Naruto and its sequels have a lot of filler episodes because the anime outpaces its source material. Find out all about these episodes that lead the main plot of the story nowhere!
Naruto is known for having an abundance of filler episodes, causing the show to deviate from the original source material in order to maintain its weekly release schedule. As a result, viewers can skip numerous episodes to enhance their overall watching experience of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Next Generations.
What exactly is a filler episode?
The term "filler" in anime holds a distinct definition that sets it apart from the meaning commonly associated with filler episodes in television shows. In the world of Naruto, episodes that do not adapt content from Masashi Kishimoto's manga are referred to as filler episodes. Anime, in general, tends to incorporate a significant amount of filler content, but Naruto and its sequels surpass many other shows in this aspect due to their occasional surpassing of the source material.
A list of filler episodes for Naruto
While Naruto's plot was slowed down at times through flashbacks, the Sasuke Retrieval Arc was particularly bad in terms of filler episodes. Since the anime was in danger of overtaking the manga, Pierrot, the studio behind the anime, began airing episodes not based on the manga going on random missions and whatnot.
It was therefore possible to skip an impressive chunk of 76 episodes just before the time skip that led to Naruto Shippuden in the middle of the show. It is safe to skip the following filler episodes in Naruto:
- Episode 26
- Episode 97
- Episodes 101 through 106
- Episodes 136 through 140
- Also from episode 143 to 219
Filler list for Naruto Shippuden
Despite not having a significant number of filler episodes initially, Naruto Shippuden experiences an increase in filler content after the time skip. Out of its total 500 episodes, approximately 41% of them are comprised of fillers.
Listed below are Naruto Shippuden filler episodes you can skip:
- From Episode 57 to 71
- From Episode 91 to 112
- From Episode 144 to 151
- From Episode 170 to 171
- From Episode 176 to 196
- From Episode 223 to 242
- From Episode 257 to 260
- Episode 271
- From Episode 279-281
- From Episode 284 to 295
- From Episode 303 to 320
- From Episode 347 to 361
- From Episode 376 to 377
- From Episode 388 to 390
- From Episode 394 to 413
- From Episode 416 to 417
- From Episode 422 to 423
- From Episode 427 to 450
- From Episode 464 to 468
- From Episode 480 to 483
Not just that, Boruto series also has a fillers list
Boruto's exciting journey is packed with fewer filler episodes compared to his father's. The primary reason behind this is the long hiatus it took to avoid surpassing the sequel manga. While watching Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you can still skip a few episodes, which include: -
- Episodes 16-17
- Episodes 40-41
- Episodes 48-50
- Episodes 67-69
- Episodes 112-119
- Episodes 138-140
- Episodes 152-156
- Episodes 231-232
- Episodes 256-258
Naruto has a lot of filler, why is that?
During the 90s and 2000s, anime shows used to have a continuous release schedule, which led to a lot of filler episodes. To avoid catching up with the original source material, these shows often had to create their own content without enough material from the manga. This not only put a strain on the animators but also contributed to the shift towards seasonal releases for most shows.
A large chunk of filler in Naruto occurs in the Sasuke Retrieval Arc, when 76 episodes of filler are introduced at once to allow the manga to accumulate a meaningful buffer. Since Naruto was released every week, the gap between manga canon episodes was almost 18 months.
