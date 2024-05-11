Naruto is known for having an abundance of filler episodes, causing the show to deviate from the original source material in order to maintain its weekly release schedule. As a result, viewers can skip numerous episodes to enhance their overall watching experience of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Next Generations.

What exactly is a filler episode?

The term "filler" in anime holds a distinct definition that sets it apart from the meaning commonly associated with filler episodes in television shows. In the world of Naruto, episodes that do not adapt content from Masashi Kishimoto's manga are referred to as filler episodes. Anime, in general, tends to incorporate a significant amount of filler content, but Naruto and its sequels surpass many other shows in this aspect due to their occasional surpassing of the source material.

A list of filler episodes for Naruto

While Naruto's plot was slowed down at times through flashbacks, the Sasuke Retrieval Arc was particularly bad in terms of filler episodes. Since the anime was in danger of overtaking the manga, Pierrot, the studio behind the anime, began airing episodes not based on the manga going on random missions and whatnot.

It was therefore possible to skip an impressive chunk of 76 episodes just before the time skip that led to Naruto Shippuden in the middle of the show. It is safe to skip the following filler episodes in Naruto:

Episode 26

Episode 97

Episodes 101 through 106

Episodes 136 through 140

Also from episode 143 to 219

Filler list for Naruto Shippuden

Despite not having a significant number of filler episodes initially, Naruto Shippuden experiences an increase in filler content after the time skip. Out of its total 500 episodes, approximately 41% of them are comprised of fillers.

Listed below are Naruto Shippuden filler episodes you can skip:

From Episode 57 to 71

From Episode 91 to 112

From Episode 144 to 151

From Episode 170 to 171

From Episode 176 to 196

From Episode 223 to 242

From Episode 257 to 260

Episode 271

From Episode 279-281

From Episode 284 to 295

From Episode 303 to 320

From Episode 347 to 361

From Episode 376 to 377

From Episode 388 to 390

From Episode 394 to 413

From Episode 416 to 417

From Episode 422 to 423

From Episode 427 to 450

From Episode 464 to 468

From Episode 480 to 483

Not just that, Boruto series also has a fillers list

Boruto's exciting journey is packed with fewer filler episodes compared to his father's. The primary reason behind this is the long hiatus it took to avoid surpassing the sequel manga. While watching Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you can still skip a few episodes, which include: -

Episodes 16-17

Episodes 40-41

Episodes 48-50

Episodes 67-69

Episodes 112-119

Episodes 138-140

Episodes 152-156

Episodes 231-232

Episodes 256-258

Naruto has a lot of filler, why is that?

During the 90s and 2000s, anime shows used to have a continuous release schedule, which led to a lot of filler episodes. To avoid catching up with the original source material, these shows often had to create their own content without enough material from the manga. This not only put a strain on the animators but also contributed to the shift towards seasonal releases for most shows.

A large chunk of filler in Naruto occurs in the Sasuke Retrieval Arc, when 76 episodes of filler are introduced at once to allow the manga to accumulate a meaningful buffer. Since Naruto was released every week, the gap between manga canon episodes was almost 18 months.

