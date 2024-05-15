Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime: Creator Hideaki Anno Hints More Evangelion To Be The Works; Deets Here

Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime has new updates as creator Hideaki Anno hints on newer projects. Here is all you need to know about his latest interview. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on May 15, 2024  |  11:13 PM IST |  246
Image Credit- Studio Gainax
Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime [Image Credit- Studio Gainax]

This was this week that Hideaki Anno, the mastermind behind Neon Genesis Evangelion, hinted at the possibility of more Eva adventures on the horizon. In a report by Comicbook, the statements by the creator hinted that the series might be getting new ventures soon enough. Thus, without any further ado, here is all you need to know about his future plans.

ALSO READ: 48th Kodansha Manga Award Complete List of Winners ft. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End & More

Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime [Image Credit- Studio Gainax]

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Hideaki Anno in new Neon Genesis Evangelion projects

The latest report by Comicbook has brought updates on NGE to the frontlines once again. After concluding the latest film series, Rebuild of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno has yet to confirm his involvement in any future projects. In a recent interview with Asahi, he expressed his exhaustion after years of continuous work on both animated and live-action ventures.

Anno mentioned his desire to take a break and focus on directing, particularly on a special project for the 50th anniversary of Space Battleship Yamato. "I've been releasing movies for three years in a row, and I'm completely exhausted. I think I'll be happy with directing for a while. I guess this is the end of my career in movies," the creator said on the matter. 

Advertisement

However, amidst his weariness, Anno teased the potential for a new Evangelion anime. While he didn't delve into specifics, he suggested that plans might be in motion, with the possibility of someone else taking the reins. This could provide a fresh perspective and creative freedom for revisiting the iconic world of NERV.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime [Image Credit- Studio Gainax]

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad Isekai: First Harley Quinn Trailer Out; Deets Here

Advertisement

It should be noted that the makers and the studio are yet to share more details about the franchise. But Hidaeki's statements certainly bring excitement amongst the fans. 

Conclusion

As fans eagerly await further developments, the potential for NERV's return on the small screen continues to keep the fans engaged. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come. 

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a

...

Credits: Comicbook
Advertisement

Latest Articles