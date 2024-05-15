Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime: Creator Hideaki Anno Hints More Evangelion To Be The Works; Deets Here

This was this week that Hideaki Anno, the mastermind behind Neon Genesis Evangelion, hinted at the possibility of more Eva adventures on the horizon. In a report by Comicbook, the statements by the creator hinted that the series might be getting new ventures soon enough. Thus, without any further ado, here is all you need to know about his future plans.

Hideaki Anno in new Neon Genesis Evangelion projects

The latest report by Comicbook has brought updates on NGE to the frontlines once again. After concluding the latest film series, Rebuild of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno has yet to confirm his involvement in any future projects. In a recent interview with Asahi, he expressed his exhaustion after years of continuous work on both animated and live-action ventures.

Anno mentioned his desire to take a break and focus on directing, particularly on a special project for the 50th anniversary of Space Battleship Yamato. "I've been releasing movies for three years in a row, and I'm completely exhausted. I think I'll be happy with directing for a while. I guess this is the end of my career in movies," the creator said on the matter.

However, amidst his weariness, Anno teased the potential for a new Evangelion anime. While he didn't delve into specifics, he suggested that plans might be in motion, with the possibility of someone else taking the reins. This could provide a fresh perspective and creative freedom for revisiting the iconic world of NERV.

It should be noted that the makers and the studio are yet to share more details about the franchise. But Hidaeki's statements certainly bring excitement amongst the fans.

Conclusion

As fans eagerly await further developments, the potential for NERV's return on the small screen continues to keep the fans engaged. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.