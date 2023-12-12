Netflix's Live-Action My Hero Academia Film gears up for production with writer Joby Harold at the helm

In the ever-growing realm of live-action anime adaptations, Netflix has been making significant strides, and one of its ambitious projects, the live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, is now well underway. The Hollywood film adaptation, announced a year ago, is generating considerable buzz among fans eager to see how the beloved anime will be reimagined on the big screen.

My Hero Academia Live-Action: New writer aboard

Netflix's choice of Joby Harold as the writer for My Hero Academia has piqued interest, given his notable work on projects like Army of the Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3. In a recent interview with Collider, Harold shared some insights into the development process, expressing his excitement and love for working on the project. He emphasized that it is a significant undertaking in his life and that he is genuinely enjoying the creative process.

While Harold remains tight-lipped about specific details, he confirmed that the adaptation is indeed live-action, sparking curiosity about how the beloved characters and Quirk-filled world will be brought to life. Legendary Entertainment, a key player in the entertainment industry, is also backing the project alongside Netflix. Kōhei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, is credited as a writer on the adaptation, indicating a collaborative effort to stay true to the source material.

Shinsuke Sato, known for his work on Bleach and Kingdom, is attached as the director, bringing his experience in adapting manga to the live-action format. The live-action adaptation comes in the wake of Netflix's successful venture with One Piece, strengthening the platform's commitment to bringing beloved anime series to a global audience.

More updates

My Hero Academia, known for its dynamic characters and unique superhero narrative, presents a new set of challenges and expectations for the filmmakers. While details regarding the format (movie or series) and the release date remain undisclosed, the mere confirmation of active production has ignited anticipation among fans.

The journey from the initial announcement to the current stage reflects Netflix's commitment to delivering high-quality adaptations and ensuring that the live-action My Hero Academia film becomes a memorable addition to the growing library of anime-inspired content. As the project evolves, fans eagerly await further updates, hoping that the live-action adaptation captures the essence and spirit of the beloved anime, making it a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of My Hero Academia. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

